These 4 Measures Indicate That 3M (NYSE:MMM) Is Using Debt Reasonably Well

Warren Buffett famously said, 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. We note that 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) does have debt on its balance sheet. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

When Is Debt A Problem?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

What Is 3M's Debt?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that 3M had US$18.2b of debt in March 2021, down from US$22.5b, one year before. On the flip side, it has US$5.14b in cash leading to net debt of about US$13.0b.

How Strong Is 3M's Balance Sheet?

NYSE:MMM Debt to Equity History May 23rd 2021

According to the last reported balance sheet, 3M had liabilities of US$8.36b due within 12 months, and liabilities of US$25.0b due beyond 12 months. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$5.14b as well as receivables valued at US$4.82b due within 12 months. So its liabilities total US$23.4b more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

Of course, 3M has a titanic market capitalization of US$117.0b, so these liabilities are probably manageable. But there are sufficient liabilities that we would certainly recommend shareholders continue to monitor the balance sheet, going forward.

We measure a company's debt load relative to its earnings power by looking at its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and by calculating how easily its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) cover its interest expense (interest cover). This way, we consider both the absolute quantum of the debt, as well as the interest rates paid on it.

3M's net debt is only 1.4 times its EBITDA. And its EBIT easily covers its interest expense, being 14.5 times the size. So we're pretty relaxed about its super-conservative use of debt. Fortunately, 3M grew its EBIT by 4.7% in the last year, making that debt load look even more manageable. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if 3M can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

But our final consideration is also important, because a company cannot pay debt with paper profits; it needs cold hard cash. So the logical step is to look at the proportion of that EBIT that is matched by actual free cash flow. During the last three years, 3M generated free cash flow amounting to a very robust 83% of its EBIT, more than we'd expect. That positions it well to pay down debt if desirable to do so.

Our View

Happily, 3M's impressive interest cover implies it has the upper hand on its debt. And that's just the beginning of the good news since its conversion of EBIT to free cash flow is also very heartening. Looking at the bigger picture, we think 3M's use of debt seems quite reasonable and we're not concerned about it. After all, sensible leverage can boost returns on equity. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. Be aware that 3M is showing 1 warning sign in our investment analysis , you should know about...

At the end of the day, it's often better to focus on companies that are free from net debt. You can access our special list of such companies (all with a track record of profit growth). It's free.

