These 4 Low P/E Tech Stocks Could be Breakout-Ready Bargains

As an investor, you’re always searching for the best opportunity to see your money grow. One key factor to determine whether a stock is a buy is the price-to-earning ratio (P/E ratio), which describes the relationship between a stock’s price and its earnings. If a stock has a lower P/E ratio, it means that its price is lower compared to its earnings, which could make it a value stock. While average P/E ratios vary by industry, analysts agree that most stocks with P/E ratios less than 20 may be underpriced by the market. These four tech stocks are notable because they combine low P/E ratios with high analyst upsides, balancing growth potential and value.

All numbers and figures are current as of February 20, 2025.

HP Prints a Positive P/E Ratio of 12.24

With a market capitalization of more than $32 billion, HP Inc. (NYSE: HPQ) is a high-tech powerhouse and S&P 500 inclusion. A global leader in office solutions and sales hardware, HP presents a unique opportunity to investors in February 2025, as its P/E ratio falls to 12.27.

While analysts give HP a hesitant Hold rating, it maintains a 6.28% upside that could make it a valuable hold for long-term investors. And now could be the right time to buy — the company recently secured a new patent for a key silicon lithium-ion battery model, which could present an energy-efficient alternative to current flame hydrolysis manufacturing methods.

Onsemi Offers Lower-Cost Entry Into the Semiconductor Industry

As the semiconductor industry continues to hold investor attention, the ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: ON) offers a competitive P/E ratio of 15.38. Trading near a 52-week low, Onsemi also holds a solid Moderate Buy rating from analysts, with a 21.79% potential upside from today’s price.

While Onsemi has been on a negative share price trend since last year, there are a few signals that indicate investor confidence is increasing. Short interest has fallen 5.37% since the same time last month. EPS was around what experts anticipated, missing its consensus EPS by $0.03 per share. When combined with recent positive headlines, this semiconductor stock could be a buy near the bottom.

First Solar Shines With 70% Anticipated Upside

While classified as an energy company, First Solar (NASDAQ: FSLR) earned a spot on our list thanks to its responsible solar R&D devotion, which aims to improve PV cell efficiency through high-tech innovation. This stock maintains a Buy rating from analysts, with a price target of $276.38. This represents a 72.27% potential upside alongside a P/E ratio of nearly 14.

First Solar earned top marks in our MarketRank comparison, which pits companies against one another in areas like analyst opinion, earnings and valuation estimates, and sustainability. First Solar scored higher than almost every other company we compared, and earned the number one spot in our picks for energy and gas companies. When combined with its high-tech solar edge, First Solar could be primed for a 2025 rally.

i3 Verticals Integrates a Rock-Bottom P/E Ratio with Projected EPS Growth

For a play with a higher risk-reward ratio, tech investors may want to consider adding payment software service provider i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: IIIV) to their portfolio. Maintaining a Moderate Buy rating and a 14.44% projected earnings growth, analysts predict a 5.58% price upside in the next year.

While i3 offers a rock-bottom P/E ratio of 6.30 and a market capitalization approaching $1 billion, analyst predictions indicate less confidence compared to other picks on our list. Short interest grew about 20% since last month, taking an average of 3.4 days to cover all short positions. Despite this recent negative sentiment, share prices have risen by 37% in the last year — which could make i3 a more appropriate choice if you have a higher level of risk tolerance.

