These 4 ETFs Are Among the Largest in the World

The ETF market is not only growing in the United States, but worldwide, as evidenced by increasing assets under management. Finbold recent highlighted the 10 biggest ETFs in the world, four of which fall under the iShares brand umbrella.

"Exchange-traded funds (ETFs) are registering increased global interest, and the growth is evident based on the total value of their assets under management," the Finbold article noted. "Data acquired by Finbold indicates that the value of assets under management (AUM) by the ten largest ETFs has surged 47.56% between March 2020 and April 2021, from $1.14 trillion to $1.69 trillion. Therefore the ETFs added $546.63 billion in the last 12 months."

According to data from Statista, with over $2 trillion in managed assets, BlackRock is the largest ETF provider in North America. From broad market exposure to the major U.S. indexes, bonds, and emerging markets, here are four of the largest BlackRock has to offer under the iShares brand -- assets under management (AUM) numbers are as of April 28:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) ($277.58 billion AUM): Seeks to track the investment results of the S&P 500, which measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the U.S. equity market. The fund generally invests at least 90% of its assets in securities of the underlying index and in depositary receipts representing securities of the underlying index. It may invest the remainder of its assets in certain futures, options and swap contracts, cash and cash equivalents, as well as in securities not included in the underlying index, but which the advisor believes will help the fund track the underlying index. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) ($91.47 billion AUM): Seeks to track the investment results of the MSCI EAFE IMI Index composed of large-, mid- and small-capitalization developed market equities, excluding the U.S. and Canada. The fund generally will invest at least 90% of its assets in the component securities of the underlying index and in investments that have economic characteristics that are substantially identical to the component securities of the underlying index. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) ($86.97 billion AUM): Seeks to track the investment results of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Aggregate Bond Index, which measures the performance of the total U.S. investment-grade bond market. The fund generally invests at least 90% of its net assets in component securities of its underlying index and in investments that have economic characteristics that are substantially identical to the economic characteristics of the component securities of its underlying index. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) ($80.48 billion AUM): Seeks to track the investment results of the MSCI Emerging Markets Investable Market Index. The index is designed to measure large-, mid-, and small-cap equity market performance in the global emerging markets.

