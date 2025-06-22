These 4 Cities Offer the Best Quality of Life for Under $1,500 a Month

As the cost of living soars, the average rent in the United States is now $1,628 for a 696 square foot apartment, according to Apartments.com. That’s up 1.2% from the year before, and with the price of everything from food to basic necessities increasing, Americans are looking for financial relief.

Fortunately, there are several places where you can find cheaper rent without sacrificing quality of life.



According to Yawar Charlie, director of estates at Christie’s International Real Estate of Southern California, “There are still cities in the U.S. where $1,500 a month can get you not just a place to live, but a lifestyle worth enjoying.”



From charm to convenience, here are four cities that offer serious bang for your buck.

Fort Wayne, Indiana

Fort Wayne, Indiana, is ranked the 10th best city to retire by U.S. News & World Report, but it’s also a great spot for families. With the average rent at $953 a month, which is 41% lower than the national average per Apartments.com, it’s budget-friendly for many.

“But it’s not just about numbers — this city has solid schools, family-friendly neighborhoods, and a fast-growing downtown that’s full of life,” said Charlie.

Des Moines, Iowa

Des Moines is a popular place to live due to its affordability, family-friendly environment, and strong job market in financial services and publishing, according to U.S. News & World Report. The average rent in Des Moines is $992, according to Apartments.com, which is 39% below the national average, making the capital city even more alluring.

“Don’t sleep on Des Moines,” Charlie said. “It’s consistently ranked as one of the best places to live in the Midwest, with a vibrant job market, low crime, and affordable housing. You’ll also find culture, craft coffee (important), and an underrated restaurant scene.”

Tulsa, Oklahoma

With the average rent in Tulsa sitting at just over $1,000, according to RentCafe, the city area is attracting young families in search of affordable housing and a lively social scene, according to U.S. News & World Report. Plus, there are job opportunities across several industries such as aerospace, health care and manufacturing, entrepreneurial businesses and startups.

“Tulsa has had a bit of a glow-up,” said Charlie. “With a revitalized downtown, a booming arts scene and one of the country’s most generous remote worker relocation incentives — remember the Tulsa Remote program? — this city offers a solid quality of life without sticker shock.”

He added, “Groceries and utilities stay well under national averages, and the cost of living is about 11% lower than the U.S. average.”

Augusta, Georgia

With an average rent of $1,094, Augusta, Georgia, is the most expensive city on the list, but it’s 33% cheaper than the national average, according to Apartments.com, and there’s still room in a $1,500 budget for bills.

“Known for the Masters Tournament, Augusta is more than just golf. It’s affordable, historic, and has one of the strongest healthcare sectors in the South,” Charlie said. “The city blends charm with economic opportunity, and housing costs remain refreshingly reasonable.”

If you’re considering a move to Augusta, Niche has over 600 reviews from people who have lived in the city and have given honest reviews of the area and have earned high praises for its thriving music scene, “lively community,” and great food.

Finding cheaper housing options in cities that also deliver safety, convenience and fun is out there.

“Affordable doesn’t mean boring,” Charlie said. “These four cities prove you can live well, stay on budget, and still enjoy the things that matter — space, safety, and a great cup of coffee.”

