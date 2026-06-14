These 4 Artificial Intelligence Stocks Have Room to Run Thanks to Anthropic's New Fable Model

Key Points

Anthropic says its new Claude Fable family of models is as powerful as the Mythos model that it chose not to release to the public.

Over the past several months, the company has signed a number of partnerships with AI hyperscalers.

Chipmakers, cloud providers, and capacity partners are becoming increasingly important for Anthropic as the company rapidly scales up.

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Fresh off a $65 billion Series H funding round and the confidential filing of its S-1 with the Securities and Exchange Commission, Anthropic has unveiled its most powerful large language model to date, Fable 5.

Let's explore what makes Fable so distinctive in the world of frontier artificial intelligence (AI). From there, I'll suggest four top stocks that are poised to benefit as Anthropic's model capabilities create new demand and opportunities across the AI system.

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What makes Claude Fable different than other generative AI models?

What truly distinguishes Fable is its design for agentic work rather than isolated prompt responses. Since the model features coherent reasoning and execution across extended sessions, it is inherently designed for autonomous handling of multistep projects that previously required constant human oversight.

In business environments, Fable has demonstrated strong performance in software engineering, where it can complete applications, build functional games, or iterate on existing user interfaces with minimal guidance. It extends beyond simple image recognition, making it capable of deeper interpretation of diagrams, charts, tables, and nested content within files.

Which hyperscalers benefit from the release of Claude Fable 5?

Like all frontier AI models, Fable relies on huge parallel processing power during both training and inference. Over the last several months, Anthropic has deepened its technical collaboration with Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) through architecture optimization and large-scale deployments that incorporate the chipmaker's Blackwell and Vera Rubin GPU architectures.

This relationship will drive higher volumes of chip procurement and accelerate the adoption of Nvidia's full-stack ecosystem. As businesses adopt Fable for more demanding AI workloads, Nvidia should capture sustained hardware demand that supports its leadership in the accelerated computing landscape.

Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) will also be a quiet winner from Fable's development. Like Nvidia, Google Cloud supplies Anthropic with access to its custom Tensor Processing Units (TPUs) for training needs.

Anthropic already runs workloads through Google Cloud's Vertex AI platform. Fable's release is likely to increase the scale of this operation. This will allow Alphabet to monetize both its data center capacity and its proprietary custom silicon hardware while deepening integration between its cloud infrastructure platform and Anthropic's AI model development.

Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) has one of the largest infrastructure commitments in the AI sector with Anthropic. Their multiyear agreement secures 5 gigawatts of new AI capacity, featuring substantial use of Amazon's custom Trainium and Inferentia chips. Their relationship also includes a $100 billion commitment over the coming decade from Anthropic to continue using Amazon Web Services (AWS) as its primary cloud provider.

SpaceX is the hidden winner with Claude Fable

SpaceX (NASDAQ: SPCX) is aggressively carving out a distinctive role in AI infrastructure by leasing cloud capacity. A new arrangement with SpaceX grants Anthropic access to 300 megawatts of new capacity featuring a cluster of more than 220,000 Nvidia GPUs. Per the terms of the deal, Anthropic will pay SpaceX $1.25 billion per month over the next three years.

For SpaceX, the relationship with Anthropic represents an ability to monetize its advanced data center infrastructure, which was originally developed for its own needs. The partnership converts some of that AI capacity into a steady revenue stream while positioning SpaceX as an emerging hyperscale compute provider.

In my view, Fable's arrival will accelerate infrastructure spending across a number of partners while offering end users a different level of AI-powered assistance.

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Adam Spatacco has positions in Alphabet, Amazon, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Amazon, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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