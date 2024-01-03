These 4 Apparel Stocks Appear as Smart Bets for the Year Ahead

The Apparel industry is poised for robust growth in the year ahead, propelled by a confluence of favorable factors that are reshaping the landscape. A significant contributor to this outlook is the burgeoning millennial population, coupled with a rise in disposable income and increased internet accessibility. These demographic shifts create an environment ripe for industry expansion as consumers seek a diverse range of fashion choices.



A key driver in the industry's growth trajectory is the consistent release of affordable fashion lines. This trend, complemented by branding efforts, caters to the evolving tastes and preferences of consumers. The industry's ability to strike a balance between cost-effectiveness and style has not only widened its consumer base but also established a resilient foundation for sustained growth.



The synergy between brand awareness, personalized product offerings and the digital landscape ensures that consumers have unprecedented access to an ever-expanding array of fashion choices. Retailers are leveraging digital platforms to enhance customer engagement, streamline shopping experiences and stay ahead in an increasingly competitive market.



The performance of the industry is closely tied to consumers’ purchasing power. Consumer spending, a key catalyst for the economy, has shown resilience despite a tough economic environment. Anticipating a potential interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve in 2024, especially if inflation continues its downward trend, there is an expectation of a further boost to consumer spending. This optimistic scenario is likely to encourage customers to engage in discretionary purchases, including clothing.



In light of the promising industry dynamics, investors keen on capitalizing on the Apparel industry should consider investments in well-positioned stocks. Companies that demonstrate a superior product strategy, advance their omnichannel capabilities, make prudent capital investments and boast a wide customer reach are likely to outperform. That said, we have highlighted four apparel stocks that carry a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy).

Past 6-Month Price Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

4 Prominent Picks

Investors can count on Abercrombie & Fitch Co. ANF. The company's ability to adapt, innovate and connect with customers positions it for a prosperous future. Abercrombie & Fitch’s regional operating model, with a focus on the Americas, the EMEA and the APAC, provides a solid foundation for global expansion. Its strong brand portfolio, operational efficiency and regional strategy make it an attractive investment opportunity as it continues to navigate and thrive in the evolving retail landscape.



This leading, global, omnichannel specialty retailer of apparel and accessories for men, women and kids delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 713%, on average. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Abercrombie & Fitch’s current financial-year sales suggests growth of 13.3% from the year-ago period. The stock sports a Zacks Rank #1. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Gap, Inc. GPS is another potential pick. The company demonstrates resilience and positive momentum in its financial performance. The company's strategic efforts, including significant cost savings, have strengthened its financial position. Market share gains in key brands like Old Navy and Gap highlight successful product strategies. With disciplined expense control, strong cash generation and a focus on brand revitalization, Gap stands out as a promising player.



This specialty apparel company delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 137.9%, on average. The stock sports a Zacks Rank #1.



Hibbett, Inc. HIBB is worth considering. HIBBET boasts distinct competitive advantages, including superior customer service, a best-in-class omnichannel shopping experience, strong vendor relationships, strategic in-store placement and a presence in underserved markets. These advantages contribute to the company's ability to maintain and grow its market share. The company’s focus on improved expense management and disciplined inventory controls demonstrates a commitment to operational efficiency.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Hibbett’s current fiscal sales suggests growth of 1.7% from the year-ago reported figure. This Zacks Rank #1 company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 24.2%, on average.



Deckers Outdoor Corporation DECK is a promising choice. The company has been targeting profitable and underpenetrated markets, emphasizing product innovations, store expansion and the strengthening of e-commerce capabilities. The company’s focus on expanding brand assortments, bringing more innovative lines of products, targeting consumers digitally and optimizing omnichannel distribution positions it for continued success.



Impressively, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for Deckers’ current-fiscal sales and EPS calls for growth of 11.7% and 21.9%, respectively, from the year-ago reported figure. This Zacks Rank #2 company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 26.3%, on average.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Abercrombie & Fitch Company (ANF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Deckers Outdoor Corporation (DECK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The Gap, Inc. (GPS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Hibbett, Inc. (HIBB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.