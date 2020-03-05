By Michael Foster

LetaEURtms be honest: itaEURtms hard not to be rattled by last weekaEURtms double-digit drop in the S&P 500.

And itaEURtms true that if the coronavirus continues to spread, we could see more people holed up in their homes, meaning less spending and less economic activity. Some analysts are already calling for a coronavirus-driven recession.

But letaEURtms not forget that American economic data looks very good right now. The Federal Reserve sees GDP rising a healthy 2.6% in the first quarter of 2020, even accounting for the coronavirusaEURtms impacts. Personal incomes and spending are also rising at healthy levels, so thereaEURtms no reason to panic.

Even so, this is what the markets were doing as of the end of February.

Markets Lose Their Minds



With the S&P 500 (in blue) down 9% from the start of February to the end, the volatility index (VIX), in orange, soared over 153% in the same period. Since the VIX, usually called the aEURoefear indicator,aEUR measures how much downward pressure the market expects, this is significant. And the 181% surge in shares of face-mask maker Alpha Pro Tech (APT), in red above, tells us all we need to know: this market movement is about one thing.

History Gives a Hint of What to Expect

This sell-off is largely due to uncertainty. Simply put, no one knows how long this outbreak will last or what its effects will be. As a result, markets are pricing in the absolute worst.

But history tells us that the likelihood of this being the absolute worst is low; odds are, weaEURtmll see something like the SARS outbreak, which caused markets to dip in March 2003, shortly after the virus began to spread. Look what happened then:

Markets Bounced Back From the Last Outbreak



This is most likely the future weaEURtmre looking at when it comes to this virus-driven selloff.

The Income Option

Still, more volatility is likely the order of the day, and thataEURtms why holding several asset classes is key. As you can tell from the chart below, investing in municipal bonds, issued by states and cities to fund infrastructure projects, can ease the pain of facing unrealized losses in stocks during a panic like weaEURtmre in now. (Municipal bonds, or aEURoemunis,aEUR are tracked by the iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB), in orange below.)

Diversifying to Avoid Big Losses



While SPY was down for February due to the virus, MUB was actually up slightly. This makes sense, because thereaEURtms little connection between the Chinese supply chain and the creditworthiness of municipal bonds in the US.

Plus, thereaEURtms an argument that a aEURoeflight to safetyaEUR move is driving investors to munis during this selloff. That also makes sense, because munis tend to be less volatile (note the smooth orange line versus the roller-coaster blue above) than stocks, and also because they pay better dividends: MUBaEURtms 2.2% yield is a touch better than SPYaEURtms 1.9%.

But 2.4% is still pretty crummy. Closed-end funds (CEFs) can do better. Much better.

Right now, for example, there are 83 muni CEFs trading at discounts of 5% or more, and 39 of them yield more than 4%. And better still, these fundsaEURtm dividends are tax-free for most Americans.

One fund to put on your list is the Putnam Municipal Opportunities Fund (PMO), which pays a 4.9% yield (over double that of MUB), which could translate into a lot more for you, depending on what tax bracket youaEURtmre in. In addition, PMO trades at a 7.6% discount to net asset value (NAV), versus zero discount with MUB. PMO holds the same kind of muni bonds MUB does, but with one big difference: the CEF makes investors more money.

Crushing the Index



With over double the return since its inception, PMO is easily beating MUB while giving investors a bigger income stream. Yet it still trades for less than its assets are worth!

The bottom line? If youaEURtmre looking for stability in this coronavirus panic, consider adding muni CEFs, like PMO, that give you a big, often tax-free, yield and reduce your portfolioaEURtms volatility, too.

