These 3 Zacks 'Strong Buy' Stocks Reflect the Hottest S&P 500 Stocks of 2026

Though it may not feel like it amid recent concerns surrounding technology, particularly in software and some other stocks tied to the broader AI frenzy, many in the trade are still crushing it in the new year, delivering big-time gains.

And concerning the all-star performers, three stocks that sport the highly-coveted Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), SanDisk SNDK, Western Digital WDC, and Teradyne TER reflect the top three hottest S&P 500 stocks in 2026. What’s been driving the positivity?

SanDisk Soars

SanDisk shares have been melting higher in 2026 months as its role in the broader AI frenzy finally comes into focus. The stock is up more than 160% in the new year alone, by far reflecting one of the strongest moves we’ve seen.

Below is a chart illustrating SNDK’s performance in 2026 relative to the broader Zacks Technology sector.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

AI is driving a huge surge in storage demand, which is where SanDisk comes in. NAND prices are rising rapidly, with AI data centers, cloud providers, and edge devices all needing more high-speed storage.

The company’s revenue acceleration is evident in recent quarterly releases, with sales of $3.0 billion climbing 61% year-over-year throughout its latest period. Its current fiscal year (ends in June) has also confirmed the favorable demand backdrop, with the current $14.1 billion estimate up a staggering 50% over the last year.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Can Western Digital Repeat as the Best?

WDC shares impressively reflected one of 2025’s top-performing S&P 500 stocks as well, with the fresh year already looking bright again. Western Digital provides scalable, sustainable technology for hyperscalers, enterprises, and cloud providers, providing cutting-edge innovation that’s expected to drive the next generation of AI-driven data workloads.

Up nearly 70%, the stock has been red-hot in the fresh year, underpinned by favorable quarterly results that have revealed a massive opportunity for the company.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The company’s cash-generating abilities have seen a nice boost thanks to the environment, with free cash flow of $653 million throughout its latest period up by a triple-digit 125%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

It’s critical to note that Western Digital also holds roughly a 20% stake in SNDK.

Teradyne Sales Melt Higher

Teradyne manufactures equipment used by other companies to test chips. Unsurprisingly, the fastest-growing segment here is chips for AI data centers and accelerators, and more complex chips mean greater test demand, with AI chips among the most complex right now.

Up 60%, the stock has enjoyed a great year so far, particularly so relative to the Zacks Technology sector, which is essentially flat YTD.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Teradyne’s sales growth has been incredible over recent periods, as shown below. Recent quarterly results came in above the high-end of previous guidance, further explaining the positivity behind shares in the new year.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Bottom Line

While pockets of the broader Technology sector, particularly software, continue to get hammered in 2026, all three above – SanDisk SNDK, Western Digital WDC, and Teradyne TER – haven’t seen hardly any negativity, with all three benefiting in a huge way either directly or indirectly from the AI demand environment.

Notably, all three stocks sport the highly-coveted Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Free Report: Profiting from the 2nd Wave of AI Explosion

The next phase of the AI explosion is poised to create significant wealth for investors, especially those who get in early. It will add literally trillion of dollars to the economy and revolutionize nearly every part of our lives.

Investors who bought shares like Nvidia at the right time have had a shot at huge gains.

But the rocket ride in the "first wave" of AI stocks may soon come to an end. The sharp upward trajectory of these stocks will begin to level off, leaving exponential growth to a new wave of cutting-edge companies.

Zacks' AI Boom 2.0: The Second Wave report reveals 4 under-the-radar companies that may soon be shining stars of AI’s next leap forward.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Western Digital Corporation (WDC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Sandisk Corporation (SNDK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Teradyne, Inc. (TER) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.