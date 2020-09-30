These 3 Top-Ranked Mutual Funds Will Help Boost Your Retirement Portfolio September 30, 2020

The funds in our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds" list are among the best managed and best performing mutual funds available. If you are just finding out about our Top-Ranked Funds list, we welcome you!

The easiest, most reliable way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. Our Zacks Rank covers over 19,000 mutual funds has helped us identify three outstanding options that are perfect for any long-term investors' portfolios that is retirement-focused.

Let's break down some of the mutual funds with the highest Zacks Rank and the lowest fees.

T. Rowe Price Institutional Mid-Cap Equity Growth (PMEGX): 0.61% expense ratio and 0.6% management fee. PMEGX is a Mid Cap Growth mutual fund. These mutual funds choose companies with a stock market valuation between $2 billion and $10 billion. PMEGX has achieved five-year annual returns of an astounding 11.08%.

JPMorgan Large Cap Growth A (OLGAX): 0.94% expense ratio and 0.45% management fee. OLGAX is a Large Cap Growth option; these mutual funds purchase stakes in numerous large U.S. companies that are expected to develop and grow at a faster rate than other large-cap stocks. OLGAX, with annual returns of 16.56% over the last five years, is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.

Polen Global Growth Instl (PGIIX) is an attractive large-cap allocation. PGIIX is a Global - Equity mutual fund investing in bigger markets like the U.S., Europe, and Japan; these kinds of funds aren't limited by geography. PGIIX has an expense ratio of 1.1%, management fee of 0.85%, and annual returns of 14.89% over the past five years.

There you have it. If your financial advisor had you put your money into any of our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds," then they've got you covered. If not, you may need to talk.

