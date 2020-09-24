These 3 Top-Ranked Mutual Funds Will Help Boost Your Retirement Portfolio September 24, 2020

The funds in our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds" list are some of the top-performing, best managed funds available. If you're already invested in them, congratulations! If you're not, don't worry - it's never too late to start getting the advantages of these outstanding funds for your retirement.

How can you tell a good mutual fund from a bad one? It's pretty basic: if the fund is diversified, has low fees, and shows strong performance, it's a keeper. Of course, there's a wide range, but using our Zacks Rank, we've found three mutual funds that would be great additions to any long-term retirement investors' portfolios.

Here are the funds that have achieved the #1 (Strong Buy) Zacks Rank and have low fees.

Fidelity Trend Fund (FTRNX): 0.7% expense ratio and 0.46% management fee. FTRNX is a Global - Equity mutual fund, which invests their assets in large markets, leveraging the global economy. With annual returns of 15.69% over the last five years, this fund is a winner.

MFS Growth Fund R4 (MFEJX): 0.62% expense ratio and 0.54% management fee. MFEJX is a Large Cap Growth option; these mutual funds purchase stakes in numerous large U.S. companies that are expected to develop and grow at a faster rate than other large-cap stocks. MFEJX, with annual returns of 16.61% over the last five years, is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.

DFA Enhanced US Large Company I (DFELX) is an attractive large-cap allocation. DFELX is part of the Large Cap Blend section, and these mutual funds most often invest in firms with a market capitalization of $10 billion or more. By investing in bigger companies, these funds offer more stability, and are often well-suited for investors with a "buy and hold" mindset. DFELX has an expense ratio of 0.15%, management fee of 0.12%, and annual returns of 10.57% over the past five years.

So, there you have it - if your advisor has you invested in any of our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds," they are certainly earning their keep. If not, you may want to look elsewhere.

Do You Know the Top 9 Retirement Investing Mistakes?

Investing in underperforming mutual funds is just one of the key errors that can derail your retirement plans.

To learn more, read our just-released report: 9 Retirement Mistakes You Need to Avoid.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.