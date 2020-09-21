These 3 Top-Ranked Mutual Funds Will Help Boost Your Retirement Portfolio September 21, 2020

The funds in our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds" list are among the best managed and best performing mutual funds available. If you are just finding out about our Top-Ranked Funds list, we welcome you!

How can you tell a good mutual fund from a bad one? It's pretty basic: if the fund is diversified, has low fees, and shows strong performance, it's a keeper. Of course, there's a wide range, but using our Zacks Rank, we've found three mutual funds that would be great additions to any long-term retirement investors' portfolios.

Let's break down some of the mutual funds with the highest Zacks Rank and the lowest fees.

State Street Institutional Premier Growth Equity Investor (SSPGX): 0.4% expense ratio and 0.38% management fee. SSPGX is a Large Cap Growth option; these mutual funds purchase stakes in numerous large U.S. companies that are expected to develop and grow at a faster rate than other large-cap stocks. With annual returns of 12.53% over the last five years, this fund is a winner.

Vanguard International Growth Investor (VWIGX): 0.44% expense ratio and 0.41% management fee. VWIGX is a Non US - Equity option, focusing their investments acoss emerging and developed markets, and can often extend across cap levels too. With yearly returns of 11.76% over the last five years, VWIGX is an effectively diversified fund with a long reputation of solidly positive performance.

T. Rowe Price Capital Opportunity R (RRCOX): 1.13% expense ratio and 0.33% management fee. RRCOX is part of the Large Cap Blend section, and these mutual funds most often invest in firms with a market capitalization of $10 billion or more. By investing in bigger companies, these funds offer more stability, and are often well-suited for investors with a "buy and hold" mindset. The fund is mainly invested in equities, has a long reputation of salutary performance, and has yearly returns of 10.3% over the last five years.

So, there you have it - if your advisor has you invested in any of our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds," they are certainly earning their keep. If not, you may want to look elsewhere.

