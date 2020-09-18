These 3 Top-Ranked Mutual Funds Will Help Boost Your Retirement Portfolio September 18, 2020

Our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds" list includes some of the best managed and best performing funds around. If you're already invested in these, congratulations! But if you're just now discovering them, don't worry. When it comes to your retirement, it's never too late to start investing in the best.

The easiest way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. Using our Zacks Rank of over 19,000 mutual funds, we've identified three outstanding mutual funds that are ideally suited to help long-term investors pursue and achieve their retirement investing goals.

Let's take a look at some of the highest Zacks Ranked mutual funds with the lowest fees.

MassMutual Select Mid Cap Growth I (MEFZX): 0.71% expense ratio and 0.68% management fee. MEFZX is a Mid Cap Growth mutual fund. These funds aim to target companies with a market capitalization between $2 billion and $10 billion that are also expected to exhibit more extensive growth opportunities for investors than their peers. MEFZX has achieved five-year annual returns of an astounding 10.97%.

TIAA-CREF Enhanced Large Cap Growth Index Institutional (TLIIX): 0.32% expense ratio and 0.31% management fee. TLIIX is a Large Cap Growth option; these mutual funds purchase stakes in numerous large U.S. companies that are expected to develop and grow at a faster rate than other large-cap stocks. TLIIX, with annual returns of 14.6% over the last five years, is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.

T. Rowe Price Global Growth Stock Adviser (PAGLX): 1.1% expense ratio and 0.64% management fee. PAGLX is a Global - Equity mutual fund investing in bigger markets like the U.S., Europe, and Japan; these kinds of funds aren't limited by geography. With a five-year annual return of 11.98%, this fund is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.

These examples highlight the fact that there are some astonishingly good mutual funds out there. If your advisor has you in the good ones, bravo! If not, you may need to have a talk.

Do You Know the Top 9 Retirement Investing Mistakes?

Investing in underperforming mutual funds is just one of the key errors that can derail your retirement plans.

To learn more, read our just-released report: 9 Retirement Mistakes You Need to Avoid.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.