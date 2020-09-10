These 3 Top-Ranked Mutual Funds Will Help Boost Your Retirement Portfolio September 10, 2020

The funds in our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds" list are among the best managed and best performing mutual funds available. If you are just finding out about our Top-Ranked Funds list, we welcome you!

Great performance, diversification, and low fees: it's a pretty simple formula for a great mutual fund. Some are better than others, but utilizing our Zacks Rank, we have identified three mutual funds that would make great additions to long-term investors' portfolios.

Let's learn about some of Zacks' highest ranked mutual funds with low fees you may want to consider.

If you are looking to diversify your portfolio, consider BMO Large-Cap Growth Fund A (BALGX). BALGX is a Large Cap Growth mutual fund, and these funds invest in many large U.S. firms that are projected to grow at a faster rate than their large-cap peers. This fund is a winner, boasting an expense ratio of 0.79%, management fee of 0.35%, and a five-year annualized return track record of 11.74%.

American Beacon SGA Global Growth Investor (SGAPX): 1.13% expense ratio and 0.8% management fee. SGAPX is a Global - Equity mutual fund. These funds invest in large markets like the U.S., Europe, and Japan, and operate with very few geographical limitations. SGAPX, with annual returns of 14.32% over the last five years, is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.

Hartford Core Equity R3 (HGIRX): 1.08% expense ratio and 0.34% management fee. HGIRX is classified as a Large Cap Blend fund. More often than not, Large Cap Blend mutual funds invest in companies with a market cap of over $10 billion. Buying stakes in bigger companies offer these funds more stability, and are well-suited for investors with a "buy and hold" mindset. The fund is mainly invested in equities, has a long reputation of salutary performance, and has yearly returns of 10.04% over the last five years.

There you have it. If your financial advisor had you put your money into any of our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds," then they've got you covered. If not, you may need to talk.

