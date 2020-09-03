These 3 Top-Ranked Mutual Funds Will Help Boost Your Retirement Portfolio September 03, 2020

Our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds" list includes some of the best managed and best performing funds around. If you're already invested in these, congratulations! But if you're just now discovering them, don't worry. When it comes to your retirement, it's never too late to start investing in the best.

Great performance, diversification, and low fees: it's a pretty simple formula for a great mutual fund. Some are better than others, but utilizing our Zacks Rank, we have identified three mutual funds that would make great additions to long-term investors' portfolios.

Let's take a look at some of the highest Zacks Ranked mutual funds with the lowest fees.

AB Discovery Growth R (CHCRX) has a 1.39% expense ratio and 0.61% management fee. CHCRX is a Mid Cap Growth mutual fund. These mutual funds choose companies with a stock market valuation between $2 billion and $10 billion. With yearly returns of 12% over the last five years, this fund clearly wins.

William Blair Large Cap Growth N (LCGNX). Expense ratio: 0.95%. Management fee: 0.6%. LCGNX is a Large Cap Growth option; these mutual funds purchase stakes in numerous large U.S. companies that are expected to develop and grow at a faster rate than other large-cap stocks. This fund has managed to produce a robust 16.15% over the last five years.

Franklin DynaTech Adviser (FDYZX). Expense ratio: 0.58%. Management fee: 0.46%. Five year annual return: 19.76%. FDYZX is a Sector - Tech mutual fund, allowing investors to own a stake in a notoriously volatile sector with a much more diversified approach.

So, there you have it - if your advisor has you invested in any of our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds," they are certainly earning their keep. If not, you may want to look elsewhere.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.