These 3 Top-Ranked Mutual Funds Will Help Boost Your Retirement Portfolio September 02, 2020
If you're invested in any of the funds in our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds" list, congratulations on owning some of the best managed and top-performing mutual funds. If you are lucky enough to discover our list of Top-Ranked Funds for the first time, it's never too late to start investing with the best, especially when it comes to your retirement.
How can you tell a good mutual fund from a bad one? It's pretty basic: if the fund is diversified, has low fees, and shows strong performance, it's a keeper. Of course, there's a wide range, but using our Zacks Rank, we've found three mutual funds that would be great additions to any long-term retirement investors' portfolios.
Here are the funds that have achieved the #1 (Strong Buy) Zacks Rank and have low fees.
Principal Mid Cap Growth Institutional (PGWIX) has a 0.75% expense ratio and 0.65% management fee. PGWIX is a Mid Cap Growth mutual fund. These funds aim to target companies with a market capitalization between $2 billion and $10 billion that are also expected to exhibit more extensive growth opportunities for investors than their peers. With yearly returns of 10.69% over the last five years, this fund clearly wins.
MSIF Advantage Portfolio A (MAPPX): 1.19% expense ratio and 0.65% management fee. MAPPX is a Large Cap Growth option; these mutual funds purchase stakes in numerous large U.S. companies that are expected to develop and grow at a faster rate than other large-cap stocks. MAPPX, with annual returns of 18.47% over the last five years, is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.
Fidelity Advisor Semiconductors I (FELIX). Expense ratio: 0.81%. Management fee: 0.54%. Five year annual return: 22.21%. With a much more diversified approach, FELIX--part of the Sector - Tech mutual fund category--gives investors a way to own a stake in the notoriously risky tech sector.
We hope that your investment advisor (if you use one) has you invested in one or all of the top-ranked mutual funds we've reviewed. But if that isn't the case, it might be time to have a conversation or reconsider this vitally important relationship.
