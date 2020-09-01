These 3 Top-Ranked Mutual Funds Will Help Boost Your Retirement Portfolio September 01, 2020

The funds in our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds" list are among the best managed and best performing mutual funds available. If you are just finding out about our Top-Ranked Funds list, we welcome you!

How can you tell a good mutual fund from a bad one? It's pretty basic: if the fund is diversified, has low fees, and shows strong performance, it's a keeper. Of course, there's a wide range, but using our Zacks Rank, we've found three mutual funds that would be great additions to any long-term retirement investors' portfolios.

Let's take a look at some of the highest Zacks Ranked mutual funds with the lowest fees.

JPMorgan US Equity I (JUESX): 0.69% expense ratio and 0.4% management fee. JUESX is classified as a Large Cap Blend fund. More often than not, Large Cap Blend mutual funds invest in companies with a market cap of over $10 billion. Buying stakes in bigger companies offer these funds more stability, and are well-suited for investors with a "buy and hold" mindset. With annual returns of 10.71% over the last five years, this fund is a winner.

William Blair Global Leaders Institutional (BGGIX): 0.9% expense ratio and 0.85% management fee. BGGIX is a Global - Equity mutual fund investing in bigger markets like the U.S., Europe, and Japan; these kinds of funds aren't limited by geography. BGGIX, with annual returns of 10.07% over the last five years, is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.

AB Large Cap Growth K (ALCKX): 0.95% expense ratio and 0.51% management fee. ALCKX is a Large Cap Growth mutual fund, and these funds invest in many large U.S. firms that are projected to grow at a faster rate than their large-cap peers. The fund is mainly invested in equities, has a long reputation of salutary performance, and has yearly returns of 15.92% over the last five years.

So, there you have it - if your advisor has you invested in any of our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds," they are certainly earning their keep. If not, you may want to look elsewhere.

