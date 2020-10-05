These 3 Top-Ranked Mutual Funds Will Help Boost Your Retirement Portfolio October 05, 2020

The funds in our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds" list are some of the top-performing, best managed funds available. If you're already invested in them, congratulations! If you're not, don't worry - it's never too late to start getting the advantages of these outstanding funds for your retirement.

The easiest way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. Using our Zacks Rank of over 19,000 mutual funds, we've identified three outstanding mutual funds that are ideally suited to help long-term investors pursue and achieve their retirement investing goals.

Let's break down some of the mutual funds with the highest Zacks Rank and the lowest fees.

Goldman Sachs Small/Mid-Cap Growth R (GTMRX): 1.49% expense ratio and 0.85% management fee. GTMRX is a Mid Cap Growth mutual fund. Mid Cap Growth funds pick stocks--usually companies with a market cap between $2 billion and $10 billion--that demonstrate extensive growth opportunities for investors compared to their peers. With annual returns of 10.64% over the last five years, this fund is a winner.

T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth R (RRBGX): 1.22% expense ratio and 0.55% management fee. RRBGX is a Large Cap Growth mutual fund, and these funds invest in many large U.S. firms that are projected to grow at a faster rate than their large-cap peers. With yearly returns of 15.58% over the last five years, RRBGX is an effectively diversified fund with a long reputation of solidly positive performance.

Oppenheimer Gold & Special Mineral R (OGMNX): 1.42% expense ratio and 0.68% management fee. OGMNX is a Sector - Precious Metal mutual fund, typically investing in companies that are involved in the mining and production of precious metals like gold, silver, platinum, and palladium. With a five-year annual return of 17.54%, this fund is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.

These examples highlight the fact that there are some astonishingly good mutual funds out there. If your advisor has you in the good ones, bravo! If not, you may need to have a talk.

