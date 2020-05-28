These 3 Top-Ranked Mutual Funds Will Help Boost Your Retirement Portfolio May 28, 2020

The funds in our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds" list are some of the top-performing, best managed funds available. If you're already invested in them, congratulations! If you're not, don't worry - it's never too late to start getting the advantages of these outstanding funds for your retirement.

The easiest, most reliable way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. Our Zacks Rank covers over 19,000 mutual funds has helped us identify three outstanding options that are perfect for any long-term investors' portfolios that is retirement-focused.

Let's break down some of the mutual funds with the highest Zacks Rank and the lowest fees.

MFS Growth Fund I (MFEIX) has a 0.65% expense ratio and 0.54% management fee. MFEIX is a Large Cap Growth option; these mutual funds purchase stakes in numerous large U.S. companies that are expected to develop and grow at a faster rate than other large-cap stocks. With yearly returns of 11.64% over the last five years, this fund clearly wins.

Janus Henderson Global Technology S (JATSX) is a stand out amongst its peers. JATSX is a Sector - Tech mutual fund, allowing investors to own a stake in a notoriously volatile sector with a much more diversified approach. With five-year annualized performance of 16.35%, expense ratio of 1.22% and management fee of 0.64%, this diversified fund is an attractive buy with a strong history of performance.

Fidelity Select Medical Equipment & Systems (FSMEX). Expense ratio: 0.71%. Management fee: 0.54%. Five year annual return: 11.47%. FSMEX is part of the Sector - Health category, offering investors a focus on the healthcare industry, one of the largest sectors in the American economy.

We hope that your investment advisor (if you use one) has you invested in one or all of the top-ranked mutual funds we've reviewed. But if that isn't the case, it might be time to have a conversation or reconsider this vitally important relationship.

