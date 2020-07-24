These 3 Top-Ranked Mutual Funds Will Help Boost Your Retirement Portfolio July 24, 2020

If you're invested in any of the funds in our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds" list, congratulations on owning some of the best managed and top-performing mutual funds. If you are lucky enough to discover our list of Top-Ranked Funds for the first time, it's never too late to start investing with the best, especially when it comes to your retirement.

Great performance, diversification, and low fees: it's a pretty simple formula for a great mutual fund. Some are better than others, but utilizing our Zacks Rank, we have identified three mutual funds that would make great additions to long-term investors' portfolios.

Let's take a look at some of the highest Zacks Ranked mutual funds with the lowest fees.

Polen Global Growth Instl (PGIIX): 1.1% expense ratio and 0.85% management fee. PGIIX is a Global - Equity mutual fund investing in bigger markets like the U.S., Europe, and Japan; these kinds of funds aren't limited by geography. PGIIX has achieved five-year annual returns of an astounding 14.89%.

MFS Mid-Cap Growth Fund 529A (EAMCX): 1.07% expense ratio and 0.69% management fee. EAMCX is a Mid Cap Growth mutual fund. These funds aim to target companies with a market capitalization between $2 billion and $10 billion that are also expected to exhibit more extensive growth opportunities for investors than their peers. EAMCX, with annual returns of 12.24% over the last five years, is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.

AB Large Cap Growth K (ALCKX): 0.95% expense ratio and 0.51% management fee. ALCKX is a Large Cap Growth mutual fund, and these funds invest in many large U.S. firms that are projected to grow at a faster rate than their large-cap peers. With a five-year annual return of 15.92%, this fund is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.

So, there you have it - if your advisor has you invested in any of our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds," they are certainly earning their keep. If not, you may want to look elsewhere.

