These 3 Top-Ranked Mutual Funds Will Help Boost Your Retirement Portfolio July 23, 2020

Great performance, diversification, and low fees: it's a pretty simple formula for a great mutual fund. Some are better than others, but utilizing our Zacks Rank, we have identified three mutual funds that would make great additions to long-term investors' portfolios.

Let's learn about some of Zacks' highest ranked mutual funds with low fees you may want to consider.

T. Rowe Price Media & Telecomm (PRMTX) has a 0.76% expense ratio and 0.64% management fee. PRMTX is a Sector - Tech mutual fund, allowing investors to own a stake in a notoriously volatile sector with a much more diversified approach. With yearly returns of 19.51% over the last five years, this fund clearly wins.

Van Eck International Investors Gold A (INIVX): 1.45% expense ratio and 0.73% management fee. Sector - Precious Metal funds like INIVX normally invest in stocks focused on the mining and production of precious metals such as gold, silver, platinum, and palladium. With yearly returns of 15.14% over the last five years, INIVX is an effectively diversified fund with a long reputation of solidly positive performance.

AllianzGI Convertible Fund R (ANZRX) is an attractive large-cap allocation. ANZRX is categorized as a Convertible Bonds fund, and in the fixed income world, these funds are quite unique. These types of securities are a hybrid, meaning they have components of both fixed income and equity. ANZRX has an expense ratio of 1.23%, management fee of 0.57%, and annual returns of 10.1% over the past five years.

There you have it. If your financial advisor had you put your money into any of our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds," then they've got you covered. If not, you may need to talk.

