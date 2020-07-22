These 3 Top-Ranked Mutual Funds Will Help Boost Your Retirement Portfolio July 22, 2020

The funds in our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds" list are among the best managed and best performing mutual funds available. If you are just finding out about our Top-Ranked Funds list, we welcome you!

How can you tell a good mutual fund from a bad one? It's pretty basic: if the fund is diversified, has low fees, and shows strong performance, it's a keeper. Of course, there's a wide range, but using our Zacks Rank, we've found three mutual funds that would be great additions to any long-term retirement investors' portfolios.

Here are the funds that have achieved the #1 (Strong Buy) Zacks Rank and have low fees.

If you are looking to diversify your portfolio, consider Dreyfus Fund (DREVX). DREVX is a part of the Large Cap Growth mutual fund category, which invest in many large U.S. companies that are expected to grow much faster compared to other large-cap stocks. This fund is a winner, boasting an expense ratio of 0.72%, management fee of 0.65%, and a five-year annualized return track record of 10.33%.

T. Rowe Price Global Technology (PRGTX): 0.88% expense ratio and 0.74% management fee. With a much more diversified approach, PRGTX--part of the Sector - Tech mutual fund category--gives investors a way to own a stake in the notoriously risky tech sector. With yearly returns of 21.67% over the last five years, PRGTX is an effectively diversified fund with a long reputation of solidly positive performance.

Oppenheimer Gold & Special Mineral I (OGMIX): 0.75% expense ratio and 0.68% management fee. Sector - Precious Metal funds like OGMIX normally invest in stocks focused on the mining and production of precious metals such as gold, silver, platinum, and palladium. The fund is mainly invested in equities, has a long reputation of salutary performance, and has yearly returns of 18.34% over the last five years.

There you have it. If your financial advisor had you put your money into any of our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds," then they've got you covered. If not, you may need to talk.

Do You Know the Top 9 Retirement Investing Mistakes?

Investing in underperforming mutual funds is just one of the key errors that can derail your retirement plans.

To learn more, read our just-released report: 9 Retirement Mistakes You Need to Avoid.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.