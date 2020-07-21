These 3 Top-Ranked Mutual Funds Will Help Boost Your Retirement Portfolio July 21, 2020

The funds in our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds" list are among the best managed and best performing mutual funds available. If you are just finding out about our Top-Ranked Funds list, we welcome you!

The easiest way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. Using our Zacks Rank of over 19,000 mutual funds, we've identified three outstanding mutual funds that are ideally suited to help long-term investors pursue and achieve their retirement investing goals.

Let's learn about some of Zacks' highest ranked mutual funds with low fees you may want to consider.

VY T. Rower Price Diversified Mid Cap Growth Advisor (IAXAX) has a 1.27% expense ratio and 0.74% management fee. IAXAX is a Mid Cap Growth mutual fund. These funds aim to target companies with a market capitalization between $2 billion and $10 billion that are also expected to exhibit more extensive growth opportunities for investors than their peers. With yearly returns of 11.23% over the last five years, this fund clearly wins.

TIAA-CREF Enhanced Large Cap Growth Index Institutional (TLIIX) is a stand out amongst its peers. TLIIX is a Large Cap Growth option; these mutual funds purchase stakes in numerous large U.S. companies that are expected to develop and grow at a faster rate than other large-cap stocks. With five-year annualized performance of 14.6%, expense ratio of 0.32% and management fee of 0.31%, this diversified fund is an attractive buy with a strong history of performance.

Fidelity Advisor Semiconductors A (FELAX) is an attractive large-cap allocation. FELAX is a Sector - Tech mutual fund, allowing investors to own a stake in a notoriously volatile sector with a much more diversified approach. FELAX has an expense ratio of 1.1%, management fee of 0.54%, and annual returns of 20.48% over the past five years.

These examples highlight the fact that there are some astonishingly good mutual funds out there. If your advisor has you in the good ones, bravo! If not, you may need to have a talk.

