These 3 Top-Ranked Mutual Funds Will Help Boost Your Retirement Portfolio July 17, 2020

Our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds" list includes some of the best managed and best performing funds around. If you're already invested in these, congratulations! But if you're just now discovering them, don't worry. When it comes to your retirement, it's never too late to start investing in the best.

How can you tell a good mutual fund from a bad one? It's pretty basic: if the fund is diversified, has low fees, and shows strong performance, it's a keeper. Of course, there's a wide range, but using our Zacks Rank, we've found three mutual funds that would be great additions to any long-term retirement investors' portfolios.

Let's learn about some of Zacks' highest ranked mutual funds with low fees you may want to consider.

Nuveen Winslow Large-Cap Growth A (NWCAX) has a 0.98% expense ratio and 0.69% management fee. NWCAX is a Large Cap Growth option; these mutual funds purchase stakes in numerous large U.S. companies that are expected to develop and grow at a faster rate than other large-cap stocks. With yearly returns of 13.65% over the last five years, this fund clearly wins.

Fidelity Emerging Asia Fund (FSEAX): 1.11% expense ratio and 0.84% management fee. FSEAX is a Pacific Rim - Equity mutual fund; these funds typically invest in companies throughout the dominant export-focused markets of Hong Kong, Singapore, Taiwan, and Korea. FSEAX, with annual returns of 11.55% over the last five years, is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.

Artisan Developing World Advisor (APDYX): 1.15% expense ratio and 1.03% management fee. APDYX is a part of the Non US - Equity fund category, many of which will focus across all cap levels, and will typically allocate their investments between emerging and developed markets. The fund is mainly invested in equities, has a long reputation of salutary performance, and has yearly returns of 14.94% over the last five years.

So, there you have it - if your advisor has you invested in any of our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds," they are certainly earning their keep. If not, you may want to look elsewhere.

