These 3 Top-Ranked Mutual Funds Will Help Boost Your Retirement Portfolio July 16, 2020
The funds in our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds" list are some of the top-performing, best managed funds available. If you're already invested in them, congratulations! If you're not, don't worry - it's never too late to start getting the advantages of these outstanding funds for your retirement.
Great performance, diversification, and low fees: it's a pretty simple formula for a great mutual fund. Some are better than others, but utilizing our Zacks Rank, we have identified three mutual funds that would make great additions to long-term investors' portfolios.
Let's break down some of the mutual funds with the highest Zacks Rank and the lowest fees.
MFS Mass Investors Growth Stock 529B (EMIVX): 1.39% expense ratio and 0.33% management fee. EMIVX is a Large Cap Growth option; these mutual funds purchase stakes in numerous large U.S. companies that are expected to develop and grow at a faster rate than other large-cap stocks. EMIVX has achieved five-year annual returns of an astounding 12.35%.
AQR Large Cap Defensive Style R6 (QUERX): 0.3% expense ratio and 0.25% management fee. QUERX is part of the Large Cap Blend section, and these mutual funds most often invest in firms with a market capitalization of $10 billion or more. By investing in bigger companies, these funds offer more stability, and are often well-suited for investors with a "buy and hold" mindset. QUERX, with annual returns of 12.01% over the last five years, is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.
T. Rowe Price Institutional Mid-Cap Equity Growth (PMEGX) is an attractive large-cap allocation. PMEGX is a Mid Cap Growth mutual fund. These funds aim to target companies with a market capitalization between $2 billion and $10 billion that are also expected to exhibit more extensive growth opportunities for investors than their peers. PMEGX has an expense ratio of 0.61%, management fee of 0.6%, and annual returns of 11.08% over the past five years.
We hope that your investment advisor (if you use one) has you invested in one or all of the top-ranked mutual funds we've reviewed. But if that isn't the case, it might be time to have a conversation or reconsider this vitally important relationship.
