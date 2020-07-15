These 3 Top-Ranked Mutual Funds Will Help Boost Your Retirement Portfolio July 15, 2020

The funds in our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds" list are among the best managed and best performing mutual funds available. If you are just finding out about our Top-Ranked Funds list, we welcome you!

How can you tell a good mutual fund from a bad one? It's pretty basic: if the fund is diversified, has low fees, and shows strong performance, it's a keeper. Of course, there's a wide range, but using our Zacks Rank, we've found three mutual funds that would be great additions to any long-term retirement investors' portfolios.

Let's learn about some of Zacks' highest ranked mutual funds with low fees you may want to consider.

Direxion Monthly S&P 500 Bull 2X Investor (DXSLX): 1.38% expense ratio and 0.75% management fee. DXSLX is an Allocation Balanced mutual fund. Allocation Balanced funds look to invest across asset types, like stocks, bonds, and cash, and including precious metals or commodities is not unusual; these funds are mostly categorized by their respective asset allocation. With annual returns of 15.4% over the last five years, this fund is a winner.

Fidelity Advisor Gold I (FGDIX): 0.77% expense ratio and 0.54% management fee. Sector - Precious Metal funds like FGDIX normally invest in stocks focused on the mining and production of precious metals such as gold, silver, platinum, and palladium. With yearly returns of 14.72% over the last five years, FGDIX is an effectively diversified fund with a long reputation of solidly positive performance.

Guidestone Growth Equity Investor (GGEZX). Expense ratio: 0.96%. Management fee: 0.67%. Five year annual return: 14.57%. GGEZX is a Large Cap Growth option; these mutual funds purchase stakes in numerous large U.S. companies that are expected to develop and grow at a faster rate than other large-cap stocks.

These examples highlight the fact that there are some astonishingly good mutual funds out there. If your advisor has you in the good ones, bravo! If not, you may need to have a talk.

