These 3 Top-Ranked Mutual Funds Will Help Boost Your Retirement Portfolio August 31, 2020

The funds in our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds" list are among the best managed and best performing mutual funds available. If you are just finding out about our Top-Ranked Funds list, we welcome you!

How can you tell a good mutual fund from a bad one? It's pretty basic: if the fund is diversified, has low fees, and shows strong performance, it's a keeper. Of course, there's a wide range, but using our Zacks Rank, we've found three mutual funds that would be great additions to any long-term retirement investors' portfolios.

Let's learn about some of Zacks' highest ranked mutual funds with low fees you may want to consider.

Nationwide Growth Fund R (GGFRX): 1.13% expense ratio and 0.45% management fee. GGFRX is a Large Cap Growth option; these mutual funds purchase stakes in numerous large U.S. companies that are expected to develop and grow at a faster rate than other large-cap stocks. With annual returns of 11.3% over the last five years, this fund is a winner.

JPMorgan Mid Cap Growth Fund A (OSGIX): 1.24% expense ratio and 0.65% management fee. OSGIX is a Mid Cap Growth mutual fund. Mid Cap Growth funds pick stocks--usually companies with a market cap between $2 billion and $10 billion--that demonstrate extensive growth opportunities for investors compared to their peers. With yearly returns of 10.84% over the last five years, OSGIX is an effectively diversified fund with a long reputation of solidly positive performance.

Franklin DynaTech R (FDNRX): 1.08% expense ratio and 0.46% management fee. With a much more diversified approach, FDNRX--part of the Sector - Tech mutual fund category--gives investors a way to own a stake in the notoriously risky tech sector. The fund is mainly invested in equities, has a long reputation of salutary performance, and has yearly returns of 19.16% over the last five years.

So, there you have it - if your advisor has you invested in any of our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds," they are certainly earning their keep. If not, you may want to look elsewhere.

