These 3 Top-Ranked Mutual Funds Will Help Boost Your Retirement Portfolio August 27, 2020

Our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds" list includes some of the best managed and best performing funds around. If you're already invested in these, congratulations! But if you're just now discovering them, don't worry. When it comes to your retirement, it's never too late to start investing in the best.

Great performance, diversification, and low fees: it's a pretty simple formula for a great mutual fund. Some are better than others, but utilizing our Zacks Rank, we have identified three mutual funds that would make great additions to long-term investors' portfolios.

Let's break down some of the mutual funds with the highest Zacks Rank and the lowest fees.

Baron Fifth Avenue Growth Institutional (BFTIX) has a 0.75% expense ratio and 0.7% management fee. BFTIX is a Large Cap Growth mutual fund, and these funds invest in many large U.S. firms that are projected to grow at a faster rate than their large-cap peers. With yearly returns of 18.19% over the last five years, this fund clearly wins.

PRIMECAP Odyssey Aggressive Growth (POAGX): 0.64% expense ratio and 0.55% management fee. POAGX is a Mid Cap Growth mutual fund. Mid Cap Growth funds pick stocks--usually companies with a market cap between $2 billion and $10 billion--that demonstrate extensive growth opportunities for investors compared to their peers. POAGX, with annual returns of 10.99% over the last five years, is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.

T. Rowe Price Media & Telecomm (PRMTX) is an attractive large-cap allocation. PRMTX is part of the Sector - Tech mutual fund category that invests in technology and lets investors own a stake in a notoriously volatile sector, but with a much more diversified approach. PRMTX has an expense ratio of 0.76%, management fee of 0.64%, and annual returns of 19.51% over the past five years.

So, there you have it - if your advisor has you invested in any of our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds," they are certainly earning their keep. If not, you may want to look elsewhere.

