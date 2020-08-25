These 3 Top-Ranked Mutual Funds Will Help Boost Your Retirement Portfolio August 25, 2020

The funds in our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds" list are some of the top-performing, best managed funds available. If you're already invested in them, congratulations! If you're not, don't worry - it's never too late to start getting the advantages of these outstanding funds for your retirement.

Great performance, diversification, and low fees: it's a pretty simple formula for a great mutual fund. Some are better than others, but utilizing our Zacks Rank, we have identified three mutual funds that would make great additions to long-term investors' portfolios.

Here are the funds that have achieved the #1 (Strong Buy) Zacks Rank and have low fees.

If you are looking to diversify your portfolio, consider Columbia Convertible Security R5 (COCRX). COCRX is a Convertible Bonds mutual fund, and these funds are unique in the fixed income world; these securities have components of both fixed income and equity, making them hybrid securities. This fund is a winner, boasting an expense ratio of 0.81%, management fee of 0.78%, and a five-year annualized return track record of 10.34%.

Calvert Equity Portfolio I (CEYIX). Expense ratio: 0.71%. Management fee: 0.6%. CEYIX is a Large Cap Growth mutual fund, and these funds invest in many large U.S. firms that are projected to grow at a faster rate than their large-cap peers. This fund has managed to produce a robust 14.31% over the last five years.

Putnam Small Cap Growth R (PSGRX): 0.74% expense ratio and 0.65% management fee. PSGRX is a Small Cap Growth mutual fund and tends to feature small companies in up-and-coming industries and markets. With a five-year annual return of 10.9%, this fund is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.

So, there you have it - if your advisor has you invested in any of our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds," they are certainly earning their keep. If not, you may want to look elsewhere.

