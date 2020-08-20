These 3 Top-Ranked Mutual Funds Will Help Boost Your Retirement Portfolio August 20, 2020

The funds in our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds" list are among the best managed and best performing mutual funds available. If you are just finding out about our Top-Ranked Funds list, we welcome you!

The easiest, most reliable way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. Our Zacks Rank covers over 19,000 mutual funds has helped us identify three outstanding options that are perfect for any long-term investors' portfolios that is retirement-focused.

Here are the funds that have achieved the #1 (Strong Buy) Zacks Rank and have low fees.

Evercore Equity Fund (EWMCX): 0.99% expense ratio and 0.75% management fee. EWMCX is a part of the Large Cap Growth mutual fund category, which invest in many large U.S. companies that are expected to grow much faster compared to other large-cap stocks. EWMCX has achieved five-year annual returns of an astounding 10.86%.

Dreyfus/Boston Small Cap Growth I (SSETX): 1% expense ratio and 0.8% management fee. SSETX is a Small Cap Growth mutual fund and tends to feature small companies in up-and-coming industries and markets. SSETX, with annual returns of 14% over the last five years, is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.

Hartford Global Growth HLS IA (HIALX) is an attractive large-cap allocation. HIALX is a Global - Equity mutual fund. These funds invest in large markets like the U.S., Europe, and Japan, and operate with very few geographical limitations. HIALX has an expense ratio of 0.8%, management fee of 0.75%, and annual returns of 13.47% over the past five years.

There you have it. If your financial advisor had you put your money into any of our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds," then they've got you covered. If not, you may need to talk.

