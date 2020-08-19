These 3 Top-Ranked Mutual Funds Will Help Boost Your Retirement Portfolio August 19, 2020

If you're invested in any of the funds in our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds" list, congratulations on owning some of the best managed and top-performing mutual funds. If you are lucky enough to discover our list of Top-Ranked Funds for the first time, it's never too late to start investing with the best, especially when it comes to your retirement.

The easiest way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. Using our Zacks Rank of over 19,000 mutual funds, we've identified three outstanding mutual funds that are ideally suited to help long-term investors pursue and achieve their retirement investing goals.

Here are the funds that have achieved the #1 (Strong Buy) Zacks Rank and have low fees.

If you are looking to diversify your portfolio, consider JPMorgan Intrepid Growth Fund R5 (JGIRX). JGIRX is a Large Cap Growth mutual fund, and these funds invest in many large U.S. firms that are projected to grow at a faster rate than their large-cap peers. This fund is a winner, boasting an expense ratio of 0.44%, management fee of 0.3%, and a five-year annualized return track record of 13.04%.

MSIF International Advantage A (MFAPX). Expense ratio: 1.28%. Management fee: 0.78%. MFAPX is a Global - Equity mutual fund. These funds invest in large markets like the U.S., Europe, and Japan, and operate with very few geographical limitations. This fund has managed to produce a robust 11.48% over the last five years.

Matthews Asia Innovators Institutional (MITEX). Expense ratio: 1.05%. Management fee: 0.66%. Five year annual return: 12.54%. With a much more diversified approach, MITEX--part of the Sector - Tech mutual fund category--gives investors a way to own a stake in the notoriously risky tech sector.

So, there you have it - if your advisor has you invested in any of our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds," they are certainly earning their keep. If not, you may want to look elsewhere.

