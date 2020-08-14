These 3 Top-Ranked Mutual Funds Will Help Boost Your Retirement Portfolio August 14, 2020

Our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds" list includes some of the best managed and best performing funds around. If you're already invested in these, congratulations! But if you're just now discovering them, don't worry. When it comes to your retirement, it's never too late to start investing in the best.

The easiest way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. Using our Zacks Rank of over 19,000 mutual funds, we've identified three outstanding mutual funds that are ideally suited to help long-term investors pursue and achieve their retirement investing goals.

Let's learn about some of Zacks' highest ranked mutual funds with low fees you may want to consider.

If you are looking to diversify your portfolio, consider JPMorgan Mid Cap Growth Fund A (OSGIX). OSGIX is a Mid Cap Growth mutual fund. These mutual funds choose companies with a stock market valuation between $2 billion and $10 billion. This fund is a winner, boasting an expense ratio of 1.24%, management fee of 0.65%, and a five-year annualized return track record of 10.84%.

DFA US Large Cap Growth Institutional (DUSLX): 0.2% expense ratio and 0.15% management fee. DUSLX is a Large Cap Growth option; these mutual funds purchase stakes in numerous large U.S. companies that are expected to develop and grow at a faster rate than other large-cap stocks. With yearly returns of 12.58% over the last five years, DUSLX is an effectively diversified fund with a long reputation of solidly positive performance.

BlackRock Science & Technology Opportunities R (BGSRX): 1.42% expense ratio and 0.8% management fee. BGSRX is part of the Sector - Tech mutual fund category that invests in technology and lets investors own a stake in a notoriously volatile sector, but with a much more diversified approach. The fund is mainly invested in equities, has a long reputation of salutary performance, and has yearly returns of 25.72% over the last five years.

There you have it. If your financial advisor had you put your money into any of our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds," then they've got you covered. If not, you may need to talk.

