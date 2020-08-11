These 3 Top-Ranked Mutual Funds Will Help Boost Your Retirement Portfolio August 11, 2020

If you're invested in any of the funds in our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds" list, congratulations on owning some of the best managed and top-performing mutual funds. If you are lucky enough to discover our list of Top-Ranked Funds for the first time, it's never too late to start investing with the best, especially when it comes to your retirement.

The easiest way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. Using our Zacks Rank of over 19,000 mutual funds, we've identified three outstanding mutual funds that are ideally suited to help long-term investors pursue and achieve their retirement investing goals.

Let's learn about some of Zacks' highest ranked mutual funds with low fees you may want to consider.

Fidelity Fund (FFIDX): 0.49% expense ratio and 0.33% management fee. FFIDX is a Large Cap Blend fund, targeting companies with market caps of over $10 billion. These funds offer investors a stability, and are perfect for people with a "buy and hold" mindset. FFIDX has achieved five-year annual returns of an astounding 11.69%.

Baron Fifth Avenue Growth Retail (BFTHX) is a stand out amongst its peers. BFTHX is a part of the Large Cap Growth mutual fund category, which invest in many large U.S. companies that are expected to grow much faster compared to other large-cap stocks. With five-year annualized performance of 17.88%, expense ratio of 1% and management fee of 0.7%, this diversified fund is an attractive buy with a strong history of performance.

Van Eck International Investors Gold A (INIVX): 1.45% expense ratio and 0.73% management fee. INIVX is a Sector - Precious Metal mutual fund, typically investing in companies that are involved in the mining and production of precious metals like gold, silver, platinum, and palladium. With a five-year annual return of 15.14%, this fund is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.

We hope that your investment advisor (if you use one) has you invested in one or all of the top-ranked mutual funds we've reviewed. But if that isn't the case, it might be time to have a conversation or reconsider this vitally important relationship.

