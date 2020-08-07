These 3 Top-Ranked Mutual Funds Will Help Boost Your Retirement Portfolio August 07, 2020

Our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds" list includes some of the best managed and best performing funds around. If you're already invested in these, congratulations! But if you're just now discovering them, don't worry. When it comes to your retirement, it's never too late to start investing in the best.

How can you tell a good mutual fund from a bad one? It's pretty basic: if the fund is diversified, has low fees, and shows strong performance, it's a keeper. Of course, there's a wide range, but using our Zacks Rank, we've found three mutual funds that would be great additions to any long-term retirement investors' portfolios.

Let's learn about some of Zacks' highest ranked mutual funds with low fees you may want to consider.

If you are looking to diversify your portfolio, consider Oppenheimer Gold & Special Mineral I (OGMIX). OGMIX is a Sector - Precious Metal mutual fund, typically investing in companies that are involved in the mining and production of precious metals like gold, silver, platinum, and palladium. This fund is a winner, boasting an expense ratio of 0.75%, management fee of 0.68%, and a five-year annualized return track record of 18.34%.

Hartford Global Growth HLS IB (HBGLX): 1.05% expense ratio and 0.75% management fee. HBGLX is a Global - Equity mutual fund. These funds invest in large markets like the U.S., Europe, and Japan, and operate with very few geographical limitations. With yearly returns of 13.19% over the last five years, HBGLX is an effectively diversified fund with a long reputation of solidly positive performance.

TCW Select Equities N (TGCNX) is an attractive large-cap allocation. TGCNX is a Large Cap Growth mutual fund, and these funds invest in many large U.S. firms that are projected to grow at a faster rate than their large-cap peers. TGCNX has an expense ratio of 1.01%, management fee of 0.65%, and annual returns of 15.71% over the past five years.

There you have it. If your financial advisor had you put your money into any of our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds," then they've got you covered. If not, you may need to talk.

