These 3 Top-Ranked Mutual Funds Will Help Boost Your Retirement Portfolio August 05, 2020

The funds in our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds" list are among the best managed and best performing mutual funds available. If you are just finding out about our Top-Ranked Funds list, we welcome you!

Great performance, diversification, and low fees: it's a pretty simple formula for a great mutual fund. Some are better than others, but utilizing our Zacks Rank, we have identified three mutual funds that would make great additions to long-term investors' portfolios.

Here are the funds that have achieved the #1 (Strong Buy) Zacks Rank and have low fees.

If you are looking to diversify your portfolio, consider Fidelity Growth Discovery (FDSVX). FDSVX is a Large Cap Growth mutual fund, and these funds invest in many large U.S. firms that are projected to grow at a faster rate than their large-cap peers. This fund is a winner, boasting an expense ratio of 0.78%, management fee of 0.57%, and a five-year annualized return track record of 15.89%.

JPMorgan Mid Cap Growth Fund R6 (JMGMX): 0.74% expense ratio and 0.65% management fee. JMGMX is a Mid Cap Growth mutual fund. These funds aim to target companies with a market capitalization between $2 billion and $10 billion that are also expected to exhibit more extensive growth opportunities for investors than their peers. JMGMX, with annual returns of 12.54% over the last five years, is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.

TIAA-CREF Socl Choice Equity Institutional (TISCX) is an attractive large-cap allocation. TISCX is classified as a Large Cap Blend fund. More often than not, Large Cap Blend mutual funds invest in companies with a market cap of over $10 billion. Buying stakes in bigger companies offer these funds more stability, and are well-suited for investors with a "buy and hold" mindset. TISCX has an expense ratio of 0.17%, management fee of 0.15%, and annual returns of 10.18% over the past five years.

So, there you have it - if your advisor has you invested in any of our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds," they are certainly earning their keep. If not, you may want to look elsewhere.

