These 3 Top-Ranked Mutual Funds Will Help Boost Your Retirement Portfolio April 29, 2020

Our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds" list includes some of the best managed and best performing funds around. If you're already invested in these, congratulations! But if you're just now discovering them, don't worry. When it comes to your retirement, it's never too late to start investing in the best.

The easiest, most reliable way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. Our Zacks Rank covers over 19,000 mutual funds has helped us identify three outstanding options that are perfect for any long-term investors' portfolios that is retirement-focused.

Let's learn about some of Zacks' highest ranked mutual funds with low fees you may want to consider.

MSIF Global Opportunity Portfolio IS (MGTSX): 0.84% expense ratio and 0.74% management fee. MGTSX is a Global - Equity mutual fund investing in bigger markets like the U.S., Europe, and Japan; these kinds of funds aren't limited by geography. With annual returns of 13.43% over the last five years, this fund is a winner.

MFS Growth Fund R2 (MEGRX): 1.15% expense ratio and 0.54% management fee. MEGRX is a Large Cap Growth option; these mutual funds purchase stakes in numerous large U.S. companies that are expected to develop and grow at a faster rate than other large-cap stocks. MEGRX, with annual returns of 11.08% over the last five years, is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.

Fidelity Select Software & Company Services (FSCSX): 0.71% expense ratio and 0.54% management fee. With a much more diversified approach, FSCSX--part of the Sector - Tech mutual fund category--gives investors a way to own a stake in the notoriously risky tech sector. The fund is mainly invested in equities, has a long reputation of salutary performance, and has yearly returns of 16.74% over the last five years.

We hope that your investment advisor (if you use one) has you invested in one or all of the top-ranked mutual funds we've reviewed. But if that isn't the case, it might be time to have a conversation or reconsider this vitally important relationship.

