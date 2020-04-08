These 3 Top-Ranked Mutual Funds Will Help Boost Your Retirement Portfolio April 08, 2020

The funds in our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds" list are among the best managed and best performing mutual funds available. If you are just finding out about our Top-Ranked Funds list, we welcome you!

The easiest way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. Using our Zacks Rank of over 19,000 mutual funds, we've identified three outstanding mutual funds that are ideally suited to help long-term investors pursue and achieve their retirement investing goals.

Let's learn about some of Zacks' highest ranked mutual funds with low fees you may want to consider.

Fidelity Advisor Stock Select Allocation Cap Z (FZAPX) has a 0.56% expense ratio and 0.49% management fee. FZAPX is a part of the Large Cap Growth mutual fund category, which invest in many large U.S. companies that are expected to grow much faster compared to other large-cap stocks. With yearly returns of 10.75% over the last five years, this fund clearly wins.

Franklin International Growth Adviser (FNGZX) is a stand out amongst its peers. FNGZX is a Non US - Equity option, focusing their investments acoss emerging and developed markets, and can often extend across cap levels too. With five-year annualized performance of 10.41%, expense ratio of 0.8% and management fee of 0.75%, this diversified fund is an attractive buy with a strong history of performance.

AB Small Cap Growth A (QUASX): 1.15% expense ratio and 0.75% management fee. QUASX is one of many Small Cap Growth mutual funds; these funds tend to create their portfolios around stocks with market capitalization of less than $2 billion. The fund is mainly invested in equities, has a long reputation of salutary performance, and has yearly returns of 12.8% over the last five years.

So, there you have it - if your advisor has you invested in any of our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds," they are certainly earning their keep. If not, you may want to look elsewhere.

