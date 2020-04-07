These 3 Top-Ranked Mutual Funds Will Help Boost Your Retirement Portfolio April 07, 2020

The funds in our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds" list are some of the top-performing, best managed funds available. If you're already invested in them, congratulations! If you're not, don't worry - it's never too late to start getting the advantages of these outstanding funds for your retirement.

How can you tell a good mutual fund from a bad one? It's pretty basic: if the fund is diversified, has low fees, and shows strong performance, it's a keeper. Of course, there's a wide range, but using our Zacks Rank, we've found three mutual funds that would be great additions to any long-term retirement investors' portfolios.

Let's learn about some of Zacks' highest ranked mutual funds with low fees you may want to consider.

T. Rowe Price Financial Services (PRISX): 0.83% expense ratio and 0.64% management fee. PRISX is a Sector - Finance mutual fund option, which provide investors with a diversified and stabilized investment approach focused on the financial space, which is a notoriously large, complex, and heavily-regulated industry. With annual returns of 10.07% over the last five years, this fund is a winner.

Fidelity Advisor Technology A (FADTX) is a stand out amongst its peers. With a much more diversified approach, FADTX--part of the Sector - Tech mutual fund category--gives investors a way to own a stake in the notoriously risky tech sector. With five-year annualized performance of 18.59%, expense ratio of 1.02% and management fee of 0.54%, this diversified fund is an attractive buy with a strong history of performance.

MFS Mid-Cap Growth Fund R2 (MCPRX): 1.34% expense ratio and 0.69% management fee. MCPRX is a Mid Cap Growth mutual fund. These mutual funds choose companies with a stock market valuation between $2 billion and $10 billion. With a five-year annual return of 13.39%, this fund is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.

There you have it. If your financial advisor had you put your money into any of our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds," then they've got you covered. If not, you may need to talk.

