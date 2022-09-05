These 3 Tips From Ramit Sethi Changed How I Think About Money

Of the many personal finance advisors out there, my favorite by far is Ramit Sethi. He's the author of I Will Teach You To Be Rich, and what I noticed from the beginning is that he talks about money differently than most. He doesn't shame his audience for spending money, and in fact, he encourages people to use money to build their own rich lives.

A few pieces of Sethi's advice really stuck with me. These three tips have helped shape my own approach to personal finance, and they're responsible for a lot of the things I've done right.

1. Find your money dials

Money dials is Sethi's term for the different areas where we spend money. He says there are 10 that tend to be the most popular:

Convenience

Travel

Health/fitness

Experiences

Freedom

Relationships

Generosity

Luxury

Social status

Self-improvement

Each person's priorities are different. By finding your money dials, you can adjust your spending habits to match them. The idea is to cut spending in the areas that don't matter as much and free up more money for the areas that do.

For example, I've turned up my travel money dial quite a bit. It's something I love to do, and I've found that I enjoy it much more when I'm not on a tight budget. And even though I use travel credit cards to help bring down the cost, a large portion of my disposable income goes toward travel.

I'm able to invest more in traveling because I don't spend as much on other money dials, like health and fitness. That's still important to me, it's just not something I feel the need to spend much money on right now. I'm fine without a nutritionist, personal trainer, or a membership to a high-end gym.

2. Forget frugality, focus on earning more

Sethi is all about maximizing your earning potential, not trimming your expenses to the bone. He often points out that there are limits to how much you can cut, but not to how much you can earn. Many of his products teach students how to boost income by finding a better job or launching a business.

In my experience, I got much better results money-wise when I focused on increasing my income. I've been broke before, and honestly, the typical advice about saving more did me no good. I had already cut unnecessary expenses. I couldn't free up $300 per month by eating out less, because I wasn't eating out to begin with.

Cutting costs is fine if you think there are some places where you're spending too much, but it can only get you so far. For most people, it's going to be difficult to cut $5,000 or $10,000 in yearly expenses. Even if you do, it's not like you can keep cutting more, year after year.

Raising your annual income by $5,000 or $10,000 is likely more realistic. It also doesn't require you to lower your quality of life, which is often the problem when you focus entirely on cutting spending. And if you make raising your income a priority, it's something you could continue to do going forward.

3. Get the big things right and stop asking $3 questions

People often spend way too much time and energy on small, insignificant financial choices. Sethi recommends that you forget about those and focus on the money moves that really matter, such as investing money every month and avoiding excessive living expenses.

This issue has come up several times in Sethi's podcast. Couples will stretch their budget for an expensive home or car, and then wonder later if they should get rid of a $15 streaming service to save money.

It makes far more sense to prioritize decisions that make a sizable impact. When you get these right, you don't need to sweat the small stuff. Here are some examples of big things to focus on:

Automatically investing your money

Negotiating a higher salary

Keeping your housing costs down

Boosting your savings rate

All these actions can be worth thousands of dollars per year. You're not going to manage that by cutting out the occasional trip to Starbucks or canceling Hulu.

The great thing about these tips is that in addition to helping you financially, they also improve your quality of life. I've definitely seen positive results by using them in my own life, and I'd recommend them to anyone interested in getting better with money.

Alert: highest cash back card we've seen now has 0% intro APR until nearly 2024

If you're using the wrong credit or debit card, it could be costing you serious money. Our expert loves this top pick, which features a 0% intro APR until nearly 2024, an insane cash back rate of up to 5%, and all somehow for no annual fee.

In fact, this card is so good that our expert even uses it personally. Click here to read our full review for free and apply in just 2 minutes.

Read our free review

We're firm believers in the Golden Rule, which is why editorial opinions are ours alone and have not been previously reviewed, approved, or endorsed by included advertisers. The Ascent does not cover all offers on the market. Editorial content from The Ascent is separate from The Motley Fool editorial content and is created by a different analyst team.Lyle Daly has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Starbucks. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: short October 2022 $85 calls on Starbucks. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.