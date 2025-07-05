These 3 Threats That Ethereum Faces From Solana Could Justify Selling It

Key Points Ethereum is vulnerable in a handful of important growth sectors.

Solana stands to steal Ethereum's capital share in those sectors.

Ethereum's problems are not getting better fast enough.

Sometimes having a lot of capital doesn't guarantee lasting dominance. In fast-evolving ecosystems like crypto, today's winners can end up looking clunky pretty quickly. And that's the risk facing Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) today. While it remains the largest and most versatile smart contract platform, Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) is rapidly undermining Ethereum's edge in three key areas, each of which poses a long-term threat to Ethereum's upside.

Investors who still see Ethereum as the default smart contract play need to ask a hard question. What happens to the coin's upside if its positions in some of the most lucrative future niches are already starting to erode today? Let's take a peek at the three fault lines where Solana's encroachment looks most dangerous to see why the answer to that question justifies considering selling Ethereum.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Learn More »

1. Ethereum's capital moat is leaking

Tokenizing off‑chain assets like bonds, stocks, and even real estate could be a $16 trillion market by 2030.

Today, Ethereum hosts about $7.5 billion of those assets, equal to almost 59% of the on‑chain total. Solana's share is just $361 million, or 2.8%, but that sliver is growing.

This is important because asset management flows are sticky. Once a custodian integrates with a chain, it rarely moves its capital elsewhere unless there's a major problem. Every point of market share Solana siphons from Ethereum is not only capital Ethereum likely loses forever, it is also capital that earns Solana nonstop transaction fees.

But why is capital likely to migrate to Solana in the first place? In short, Ethereum's high gas (user) fees and slow transaction times.

Ethereum's defenders point to the Dencun upgrade, which slashed average gas fees to roughly $0.39 for a swap, as well as its latest upgrade called Pectra, which is meant to cut fees even more. But as of midafternoon on July 2, gas fees were more than $1.15 for a simple token swap, and transaction times took roughly 30 seconds from end to end. Solana's typical fee is about $0.0001.

An enterprise moving hundreds of thousands of securities will notice and be inconvenienced by the difference between $1.15 and fractions of a cent.

If nothing changes, Solana's lower operating cost will keep nibbling away at Ethereum's tokenized capital year after year. And given the many years that Ethereum has tried and failed to reduce transaction costs to negligible levels, it makes more sense to bet on Solana here, though it's still an underdog.

2. DePIN on Ethereum is never going to succeed

In case you're not familiar, DePIN (decentralized physical infrastructure networks) aims to settle real‑world services such as Wifi, mapping, and sensor data directly on‑chain, using cryptocurrency as the medium of exchange.

Picture this: You walk into a cafe and try to pay $1 for internet access through a DePIN protocol. If that service ran on Ethereum, a congestion spike could tack on as much as $14 in gas fees, discouraging you from surfing the web at the cafe.

No one would build that product, and that's the point. Ethereum's base layer economics disqualify whole categories of microtransaction services before they even launch. Gas for smart contract calls has run well above $1 many times.

Projects that need predictable, minuscule fees look elsewhere. Solana fits the bill, and that's why its DePIN sector is alive and well. It's also why new capital is going to build DePIN projects there rather than on Ethereum. And that's bearish, even if there are many other segments that it could compete in successfully.

3. AI agents need cheap fees to flourish

Always‑on artificial intelligence (AI) bots will soon buy coins, process data, sell services, and react in real time, firing off thousands of microtransactions daily. Even a penny per transaction could render them uneconomical.

Solana is courting that future directly. In May 2023 the Solana Foundation launched an open‑source ChatGPT plugin and expanded its AI grants pool to $10 million. Developers now get a toolkit that speaks AI natively, running atop a chain that can process 65,000 transactions per second.

Ethereum has nothing comparable baked into its Layer 1. Layer 2 rollups may eventually match Solana's throughput, but every extra hop from a Layer 1 to a Layer 2 adds latency, which is the very thing real‑time AI will need to eliminate to perform smoothly. If agents migrate to the cheapest, fastest venue, Solana's network effects could snowball while Ethereum's demand curve plateaus.

For long‑term Ethereum holders, this is a troubling situation.

Even if Solana never outright wins any of these segments, its capacity to siphon incremental growth can cap Ethereum's upside. And in a world where capital is impatient, "capped upside" is investment‑speak for a mounting need to start trimming the position. Ethereum is far from dead, but it will still need a handful of wins to be worth retaining in the long run.

Should you invest $1,000 in Ethereum right now?

Before you buy stock in Ethereum, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Ethereum wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $699,558!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $976,677!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,060% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 180% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 30, 2025

Alex Carchidi has positions in Ethereum and Solana. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Ethereum and Solana. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.