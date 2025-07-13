These 3 Technology Leaders, Up 36% to 69%, Have Soared Since Trump's "Liberation Day." Should You Buy Them Now?

Key Points Palantir's growth is on fire, but investors may also wonder whether it can continue.

Reddit stock is once again surging, thanks to its growth and role within the AI ecosystem.

Netflix has become a cash cow, and the future remains bright.

10 stocks we like better than Palantir Technologies ›

The stock market has been somewhat of a roller coaster since President Donald Trump unveiled widespread tariffs on April 2, a day the administration called "Liberation Day."

After some extremely volatile market action, stocks have since stabilized and gone on to challenge new all-time highs. Technology stocks have helped lead the charge. Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ: PLTR) surged 69% since the announcement, followed by Reddit (NYSE: RDDT) at nearly 50% and Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) at 36%.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Learn More »

It's only natural to wonder whether stocks can sustain such impressive momentum.

Three contributing analysts from The Motley Fool tackled these leading technology names one by one to find out. Here is whether you should still buy these tech winners now.

Investors should weigh the valuation of this stock versus its growth potential

Will Healy (Palantir Technologies): Given the power of its Artificial Intelligence Platform (AIP), it may not surprise active tech investors that Palantir rose 69% since April 2.

That gain occurred as the power of its technology became better known to investors, and indeed, one does not have to look far to find AIP's success stories. One insurer reduced an underwriting workflow from two weeks to three hours, while a telecom company utilized it to save money by accelerating the process of decommissioning outdated technologies.

Palantir's financial results also seem to reflect its clients' successes. The company reported 39% yearly revenue growth in the first quarter of 2025, and its Q1 net income increased by 105% over the same period to more than $214 million.

Unfortunately, even with that gain, the company's financials may also indicate its stock is too expensive in the near term.

Palantir's trailing P/E ratio of just over 600 may give investors pause. Also, the forward P/E ratio of more than 230 confirms that the trailing earnings multiple is not an anomaly. The forward one-year P/E ratio, which measures the earnings multiple against next year's estimated earnings, is approximately 185, indicating that the current price already reflects its anticipated earnings gains years into the future.

Whether that valuation makes Palantir stock a "bubble" is a matter of debate. Bubbles are typically not apparent until after the fact, and one could argue that the power of Palantir's technology justifies the stock's valuation. Nonetheless, the chances of it being a bubble are high enough that investors should probably refrain from adding shares.

More importantly, investing is a personal endeavor. If such valuations keep you awake at night, moving your money to lower-cost investments may be a wise decision.

Shares of Reddit advanced by more than 300% since its debut in March 2024

Jake Lerch (Reddit): As of this writing, shares of Reddit have soared by nearly 50% since April 2. That's an excellent run; however, shares have performed even better when viewed on a longer time scale. Since Reddit stock debuted via an initial public offering (IPO) on March 21, 2024, it advanced by more than 300%.

So, what's behind this big move? In short, it's down to Reddit's combination of growth and its role within the artificial intelligence (AI) ecosystem.

Let's start with its growth. After years of existence as a privately held company, Reddit's debut on the stock market brought about a change in its business model. The company increased its efforts to grow its user base, lure advertisers, and increase its revenue.

In its most recent earnings report (for the three months ended March 31, 2025), Reddit reported 108 million daily average users (DAUs), up 31% from a year earlier. While those figures are impressive, Reddit still has plenty of room to grow. Meta Platforms, for example, boasts over 3.4 billion DAUs.

As Reddit scales its user base, revenue -- specifically advertising revenue -- should scale along with it. The company reported $392 million in revenue for the first quarter, up 61% year over year.

Yet, there is a second factor that has analysts and investors excited about Reddit. It is an under-the-radar AI stock. Here's why.

One of Reddit's most valuable assets is the endless stream of content that its user base produces minute by minute. That content is pure gold to AI developers, who are eager to feed it to their AI models, whether the content is scholarly articles on particle physics, silly cat memes, or anything in between. In short, the more data an AI model has access to, the better its output will be.

In turn, Reddit could strike deals to license its content to AI companies. It already has one such deal in place with Alphabet, but additional -- and more lucrative -- deals could follow.

In summary, Reddit's stock is once again surging. Growth-oriented investors would be wise to consider owning shares of Reddit now and for years to come.

Netflix has matured, but the stock still has more to give investors

Justin Pope (Netflix): One stock that continually catches my eye is Netflix, the world's leading streaming service.

The company's journey to the top of the streaming mountain has yielded impressive investment returns; the stock has risen by over 104,000% since 2022. And yet it continues to deliver for shareholders, including roughly 36% returns since Trump's "Liberation Day" announcement three months ago.

Netflix is a different business than it once was. Not only did it transition from disc rentals to a digital platform, but it also invested billions of dollars in developing a catalog of original content, thereby eliminating the need to license shows and movies from its competitors. Today, that strategy is paying massive dividends. Netflix's profit margins have soared over the past decade, since its revenue growth began overtaking the company's content budget:

Netflix is a massive company today, worth a whopping $548 billion. Such a large stock won't replicate those prolific past returns. Nevertheless, the company still has room to grow. Its paid subscriber count increased by over 15% year over year in Q4 2024, ending the year with more than 301 million paid subscribers.

Analysts estimate that Netflix will grow its earnings by an average of almost 22% annually over the next three to five years. The stock isn't a bargain, now trading at 51 times 2025 earnings estimates, but it's a reasonable entry point for investors looking to buy, hold, and let Netflix continue to do its thing.

Should you invest $1,000 in Palantir Technologies right now?

Before you buy stock in Palantir Technologies, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Palantir Technologies wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $671,477!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,010,880!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,047% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 180% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of July 7, 2025

Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Randi Zuckerberg, a former director of market development and spokeswoman for Facebook and sister to Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Jake Lerch has positions in Alphabet and Reddit. Justin Pope has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. Will Healy has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Meta Platforms, Netflix, and Palantir Technologies. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.