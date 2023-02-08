These 3 Tech Companies Boast Strong Growth Outlooks

After a challenging 2022, the Zacks Computer and Technology sector has started 2023 off on a solid note, up more than 15% year-to-date and outperforming the S&P 500.

Of course, one of the most attractive features of technology stocks is undoubtedly their growth potential.

Three stocks from the Zacks Computer and Technology sector – Arista Networks ANET, Splunk SPLK, and MongoDB MDB – all carry rock-solid growth outlooks.

Below is a chart illustrating the performance of all three year-to-date, with the S&P 500 blended in as a benchmark.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

In addition to solid growth trajectories, all three have witnessed positive earnings estimate revisions, indicating favorable business conditions. Let’s take a closer look at each one.

Arista Networks

Arista Networks provides cloud networking solutions for data centers and cloud computing environments. The company is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

ANET boasts a rock-solid growth profile, with earnings forecasted to soar 52% in its current fiscal year (FY22) and a further 20% in FY23.

The earnings growth comes on the back of forecasted Y/Y revenue increases of 46% in FY22 and 22% in FY23.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

In addition, the company’s earnings performance is worth highlighting; Arista Networks has exceeded earnings and revenue estimates in 12 consecutive quarters.

Just in its latest release, ANET penciled in a nearly 20% EPS beat and reported revenue 11% above expectations. Below is a chart illustrating the company’s revenue on a quarterly basis.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Splunk

Splunk provides software solutions that enable enterprises to gain real-time operational intelligence by harnessing the value of their data. Currently, the company boasts a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Impressively, the Zacks Consensus EPS Estimate of $1.80 for Splunk’s current fiscal year suggests a nearly 250% jump in earnings Y/Y.

And in FY24, estimates allude to a further 41% of bottom line expansion.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Splunk shares currently trade at a 4.3X forward price-to-sales ratio, undoubtedly on the higher end of the spectrum but a fraction of the 8.8X five-year median.

While shares are pricey, that’s generally the price investors pay for explosive growth.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

MongoDB

MongoDB provides a developer data platform that offers services and tools necessary to build distributed applications at the performance and scale that users demand. MDB is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

MDB’s growth trajectory is the most impressive of all; the Zacks Consensus EPS Estimate of $0.31 for the company’s current fiscal year (FY23) suggests a Y/Y earnings uptick of 150%.

Looking ahead, estimates call for an additional triple-digit 206% Y/Y growth in earnings in FY24.

Like ANET, MongoDB has had no issue exceeding quarterly estimates, surpassing the Zacks Consensus EPS Estimate by double-digit percentages in 12 consecutive quarters.

In the company’s latest release, it penciled in a 48% EPS beat and a 10% sales surprise.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Bottom Line

Favorable inflationary data and an earnings “apocalypse” that has failed to materialize have both helped keep the market afloat, with the Federal Reserve also giving the market some much-needed juice.

And with sentiment shifting, the Zacks Computer and Technology sector has started 2023 off hot.

All three stocks above from the sector – Arista Networks ANET, Splunk SPLK, and MongoDB MDB – carry favorable growth trajectories, forecasted to witness strong top and bottom line growth.

In addition, all three carry a favorable Zacks Rank, indicating that they've witnessed positive earnings estimate revisions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.