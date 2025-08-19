These 3 Surging Gold & Silver Stocks Just Boosted Dividends

With the prices of precious metals soaring, so are the profits for the firms that do the difficult work of extracting gold and silver from the Earth. As often happens, soaring profits and share prices are leading to key moves that investors love to see: higher dividends.

Below, we’ll break down three mining stocks that are seeing big appreciation and have just substantially increased their dividends.

PAAS Lifts Dividend 20% With Silver Gains Outpacing Gold in 2025

The first is Pan American Silver (NYSE: PAAS). Based on its name, investors would rightly infer that the company primarily produces silver. However, it also has exposure to gold. In Q2, the company produced 5.1 million ounces of silver and around 178,000 ounces of gold. Last quarter, the company posted records on multiple fronts.

That includes all-time-high basic earnings per share (EPS) of 52 cents and record free cash flow of $33 million. In Q2 2025, Pan American Silver shares provided a very impressive total return of just over 58%. This comes as silver prices have increased slightly more than gold prices in 2025. The two metals have ballooned their values by around 32% and 27%, respectively.

Along with its improving business fundamentals, Pan American Silver also announced a very significant 20% increase to its quarterly dividend on August 6. This comes as the company’s net cash position improved substantially in Q2 to approximately $267 million.

The firm pays a base dividend of 10 cents per quarter, but will add extra juice to that payment based on its net cash each quarter. With the company’s net cash position in the future being unknown, forecasting the company’s dividend yield requires some estimation.

Assuming a 12-cent payout over the next four quarters, the stock’s indicated yield would be around 1.5%. However, it could also stretch as low as 1.3% or as high as 2.1%.

AU: Free Cash Flow Soars Nearly 150%, Announces 16% Dividend Increase

Next up is AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE: AU). The firm is on the other side of the equation compared to Pan American Silver, generating essentially all of its profits from gold. In 2025, this stock has been able to achieve a massive total return of 141%. In Q2, the company saw its gold production rise to 804,000 ounces, 21% from the prior year. Tracking the massive surge in gold, the company’s average gold price spiked 41% to $3,287.

At the same time, oil prices have fallen considerably. This is good for gold miners, as oil is a key cost in their operations. The combination of these factors helped the company’s free cash flow spike by a whopping 149%.

As a result of this big free cash flow boost, the company lifted its interim dividend by 16% to 80 cents per share. The company also pays a 12.5-cent dividend per quarter outside of the quarter it pays the interim dividend.

The firm aims to pay out 50% of its free cash flow per year in dividends. Current numbers suggest the firm's dividend yield would be around 2.2% over the next 12 months.

TFPM Boosts Dividend on Record Operating Cash Flow

Last up is Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE: TFPM). The firm is not a precious metals miner itself. Instead, it is a precious metal royalty and streaming company.

It helps finance mining operations and then receives a percentage of the mine’s production.

The company generates around 70% of its revenue from gold and 30% from silver mines.

In Q2, the company posted a record operating cash flow of 38 cents per share, an increase of 50%. Its gold equivalent ounces (GEOs) of 57,000 in the first half of the year also set a record.

Subsequently, the firm increased its annual dividend to 23 cents, up 5%.

This puts the stock’s indicated yield at just under 0.9%. TFPM has provided a total return of 75% in 2025.

Near-Record Metals Prices Are Good News for Income Investors

Overall, it's hard to say that gold and silver companies have ever had it better. If metal prices continue climbing or stay near current levels, income investors will likely see even more dividend increases from these stocks.

