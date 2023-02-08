These 3 Stocks Have More Than Doubled Over 5 Years. Can They Do It Again?

The S&P 500, a broad index of the 500 largest companies by market cap in the U.S., has historically produced an average annual return around 10%. This means that its value doubles about every seven years. But some investors are seeking even better numbers to grow their wealth faster.

Shares of Crocs (NASDAQ: CROX), Five Below (NASDAQ: FIVE), and Planet Fitness (NYSE: PLNT) have more than doubled over the past five years. Although future returns might not resemble the past, they all have a shot at doing it again, and that's something investors can get excited about.

1. Crocs

Over the past five years, Crocs shares skyrocketed 834%, easily making them the best-performing investment on this list. In fact, just over the last seven months, the stock is up a remarkable 130% -- outstanding gains for a footwear stock.

The maker of popular foam clogs saw sales jump from $1 billion in 2016 to $3.2 billion in the last 12 months. Consumers increasingly sought out comfortable shoes when the pandemic forced them to work remotely and spend more time at home.

Further bolstering Crocs position is its acquisition of HeyDude, another fast-growing youth-focused maker of casual footwear.

Management expects that by 2026, the company will be posting total revenue in excess of $6 billion annually. And with profit margins that trounce those of an industry heavyweight like Nike, the forecast calls for positive free cash flow of $1 billion by 2026.

As of this writing, the stock trades at an attractive price-to-earnings (P/E) multiple of just 13, despite its monumental rise. If the brand can remain relevant, something that is difficult to achieve in the world of fashion, then shares could keep climbing in the years ahead.

2. Five Below

Over the past five years, shares of Five Below rose 223%, a clear indicator that brick-and-mortar retail is far from dead. Its success can be attributed to its rapidly expanding store count.

The company had 625 stores at the end of 2017; as of Nov. 30, 2022, it had 1,292 stores. Add this to consistently rising same-store sales, and it's no wonder Five Below has grown so quickly.

About a year ago, the leadership team introduced Five Below's long-term financial outlook, called the Triple-Double strategy. It aims to double revenue and earnings per share (EPS) between fiscal 2021 and fiscal 2025. And it wants to reach 3,500 stores by 2030, nearly tripling its current physical footprint. This would certainly result in greater sales and profits, a boon for the stock price.

As of this writing, Five Below shares are selling at a P/E of 49. While this initially looks expensive, the valuation is in line with the stock's trailing-10-year average, enticing growth investors. The business has found tremendous success by catering to value-seeking, price-conscious consumers, a market that will always be there.

3. Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness shares are up 31% in the last three months. And over the past five years, they climbed 152%, crushing the S&P 500's 71% total return.

The pandemic seriously hurt Planet Fitness' operations, with locations having to temporarily close for safety reasons. But with the economy reopened now and consumer behavior normalizing, the company is doing much better. Sales increased 58.4% in the third quarter (ended Sept. 30, 2022), with an operating margin of 25.3%.

There are currently 2,353 Planet Fitness locations, almost all in the U.S., with a total membership of 16.6 million. Management, led by CEO Chris Rondeau, wants the footprint to one day eclipse 4,000 fitness centers. And Rondeau believes the company has only penetrated 6% of its total addressable market, which he says is the entire U.S. population 15 and older.

As of this writing, Planet Fitness shares trade at a forward P/E of 40. That's certainly not cheap, but based on Wall Street consensus analyst estimates of annual EPS growth of 25% between 2022 and 2025, investors might want to take a closer look.

