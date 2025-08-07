These 3 Stocks Have More Than Doubled Since "Liberation Day"

Key Points Trump's tariff announcement back in April sent many stocks crashing, and it turned out to be a great buying opportunity.

Shares of Robinhood Markets, Rocket Lab, and Opendoor Technologies have soared in recent weeks and months.

When U.S. President Donald Trump announced a raft of tariffs back in April, he referred to it as "Liberation Day" for the country. What it ended up being was a blow for many stocks, reminiscent of the COVID lows that occurred back in March 2020. Like buying stocks amid that panic, investors who bought back in April have enjoyed some fantastic returns.

Three stocks that have been among the biggest winners since the Liberation Day tariffs were announced are Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ: HOOD), Rocket Lab Corporation (NASDAQ: RKLB), and Opendoor Technologies (NASDAQ: OPEN). Here's a look at how they've performed and whether they are still good buys. The following returns are as of the close on Aug. 4.

Robinhood Markets: Up 152%

Fintech stock Robinhood fell to less than $40 a share shortly after Liberation Day. But as tariffs were paused and negotiations have been taking place, investor sentiment has rebounded, and shares of the popular trading platform have soared since then.

Robinhood's trading platform is popular with retail investors, and it's often a good gauge of just how much excitement is in the stock market. It has also been experiencing some terrific growth due to that bullishness.

On July 30, the company reported second-quarter results, and revenue rose 45% year over year, totaling $989 million. Its net income also more than doubled to $386 million. The company has launched tokenization, which Chief Executive Officer Vlad Tenev calls "the biggest innovation our industry has seen in the past decade." It's currently only available in Europe, but it lets investors hold stock tokens via the blockchain, giving investors greater access to the markets with no commissions.

Robinhood's focus on innovating and catering to retail investors makes it a compelling growth stock to own. It is expensive, however, trading at more than 50 times trailing earnings. But for the growth potential it possesses, the premium may be justifiable. If you're willing to buy and hold for years, it may not be too late to buy the stock.

Rocket Lab: Up 145%

In early April, Rocket Lab stock was trading below $20; as of Monday's close, it was closing in on $45. Rocket Lab is in the business of sending rockets into space, with 68 launches of its Electron rocket under its belt already. A big catalyst may still be waiting in the wings if Rocket Lab's larger Neutron rocket makes a successful debut later this year. That larger rocket can take on bigger payloads and result in greater growth opportunities and missions for the company in the future.

News of tariffs may have worried investors that inflation might rise, which could result in higher interest rates. This would be bad news for money-losing businesses like Rocket Lab that are likely going to need to raise a lot of cash to expand operations. The company incurred a net loss of more than $190 million last year, and it burned through $49 million in its day-to-day operations.

Rocket Lab is a bit of a risky buy, but if you're willing to hang on amid its early growth stages, it could still have a lot more upside in the long run.

Opendoor Technologies: Up 144%

Opendoor is an even riskier stock than Rocket Lab. It's in the business of buying and selling houses. It helps sellers quickly sell their homes, allowing them to avoid the hassles of dealing with listings and showings, which can take months. Opendoor is effectively hoping to flip houses for a profit, and it may need to make upgrades and repairs before putting them on the market.

It's a capital-intensive business, which is why it is also likely to need many cash infusions. Its shares were trading at about $1 on Liberation Day. While they continued to fall after April, they have skyrocketed a staggering 300% in just the past month in what's a great example of how overly excited retail investors have become of late with highly risky stocks.

Opendoor, unfortunately, is largely a meme stock -- and other companies that tried the home-flipping business have flopped. Its gross profit margins are low, which makes it difficult to see the company obtaining a path to profitability anytime soon. Last year, it incurred a net loss of $392 million on sales totaling $5.2 billion. And with its business dependent on a strong housing market, it's not an ideal investment to hold at a time when there's a lot of uncertainty about the economy. This is one stock you may want to avoid as the risk is incredibly high.

David Jagielski has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Rocket Lab. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.