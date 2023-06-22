These 3 Stocks Have Been Red-Hot in June

Stocks have had a hot June, with the S&P 500 sitting well in the green. Needless to say, it’s been a welcomed development among investors, with sentiment riding high following a lackluster 2022.

Three stocks in particular – Adobe ADBE, Carnival CCL, and Pure Storage PSTG – have displayed notable relative strength throughout June so far, as we can see illustrated in the chart below.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

With all three seeing buyers stepping up heavily, it raises a valid question: how do they stack up? Let’s take a closer look at each.

Adobe

Adobe is one of the biggest software companies in the world, generating the bulk of its revenue via licensing fees from its customers. The company has enjoyed positive earnings estimate revisions across all timeframes, indicating optimism among analysts.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The company’s growth profile is undoubtedly worth highlighting, with earnings forecasted to grow 14% in its current fiscal year on 10% higher revenues. And in FY24, estimates call for a further 12% earnings growth and an 11% year-over-year climb in revenue.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Carnival

Carnival, a cruise and vacation company, is the world's leading leisure travel firm, carrying nearly half of global cruise guests. The company posted strong quarterly results in its latest release, exceeding the Zacks Consensus EPS Estimate by more than 11% and delivering a 2% sales beat.

As shown below, the company’s revenue has recovered nicely from pandemic lows.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The company continues to recover from the pandemic shake-up; estimates call for a sizable 93% recovery in earnings for its current fiscal year and an additional 360% in FY24. Regarding the top line, expectations reflect 72% and 10% year-over-year climbs in revenue for FY23 and FY24, respectively.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Pure Storage

Pure Storage provides software-defined all-flash solutions that are uniquely fast and cloud-capable for customers. The company has seen increasing earnings estimate revisions, with the trend particularly noteworthy for its upcoming quarter.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Like CCL, Pure Storage posted results well above expectations in its latest release; PSTG exceeded the Zacks Consensus EPS Estimate by 100% and delivered a 5% revenue surprise. Impressively, the company has exceeded earnings expectations by an average of more than 50% across its last four quarters.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Bottom Line

While the market has performed well in June so far, all three stocks above – Adobe ADBE, Carnival CCL, and Pure Storage PSTG – have widely outperformed, delivering outsized gains to investors.

For those interested in momentum-styled investing, all three deserve consideration.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.3% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Carnival Corporation (CCL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Adobe Inc. (ADBE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Pure Storage, Inc. (PSTG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.