These 3 Stocks Could Still Be Winning Investments When You Retire. Warren Buffett Would Likely Agree, Too.

Key Points

Berkshire Hathaway has a new CEO and dozens of operating businesses under its roof.

Otis has been moving people since before the Civil War -- and it's growing its dividend briskly.

WM is a giant in the garbage and recycling world, and it has delivered both growth and dividend income.

10 stocks we like better than Berkshire Hathaway ›

We often encourage investors to think long-term, and to invest long-term, aiming to hang on to your stocks for many years, if not decades. It can be hard to think long-term, though, in this age of artificial intelligence (AI), and cloud computing, and cryptocurrencies. Everything seems to be changing so fast, it can seem hard to pinpoint businesses that are very likely to prosper for a long time.

There are some such companies, though, which should keep rewarding you until you retire -- and beyond. They're the kinds of companies that Warren Buffett would probably appreciate, as he has said that he likes to have a good idea of where the company will be in the years ahead. Here are three such companies to mull over.

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1. Berkshire Hathaway

My first suggestion is Warren Buffett's company, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRKA) (NYSE: BRKB). It's in a new phase, as 95-year-old Buffett has stepped down and Greg Abel is the new CEO. Many expect Abel to follow in Buffett's footsteps, and he is already continuing Buffett's habit of repurchasing shares when they seem sufficiently undervalued.

I believe that Berkshire will be in good shape many years from now because it was intentionally built to last, and many of its dozens of subsidiaries are in sturdy industries -- such as transportation and energy. These businesses include GEICO, Benjamin Moore, Dairy Queen, McLane, and the entire BNSF railroad, along with sizable chunks of other companies, such as Apple, Chevron, American Express, Coca-Cola, and Bank of America. Thanks to many of Berkshire's stock holdings, it collects billions of dollars in dividend income annually.

With a recent forward-looking price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 21.6 a bit below the five-year average of 21.2, the stock seems slightly undervalued.

2. Otis Worldwide

Next, consider Otis Worldwide (NYSE: OTIS), which is in a business that isn't likely to be replaced by AI. It has specialized in elevators since 1853, and it has grown to a recent market value of nearly $31 billion. It's a dividend-paying stock, too, recently yielding 2.2%, and its dividend payout has doubled over the past five years. This isn't a fast-growing company -- its last quarter featured net revenue up 3% year over year and adjusted earnings per share up 11% -- but it's one that can deliver a meaningful income stream now and into your retirement years.

Otis's business model doesn't just involve selling elevator systems -- it also updates them and services them, which results in considerable recurring income. (In its last quarter, maintenance and repair revenue was up 7% year over year.) Like Berkshire, Otis has also been buying back lots of shares, leading to a total yield for shareholders of 4.8%.

Otis's stock is looking appealingly priced, too, at recent levels, with a recent forward-looking price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 17.7, well below the five-year average of 23.3.

3. Waste Management

In a similar vein, WM (NYSE: WM) -- the company formerly known as Waste Management -- is also likely to be delivering for shareholders decades from now. Changing times aren't likely to change our need for garbage collection and recycling services, and WM is America's largest solid waste services business.

WM has been growing at a good clip, averaging annual gains of nearly 14% over the past 15 years, and it's a solid dividend payer, as well. Its dividend yield was recently 1.45% -- and that payout has averaged annual increases of 10% over the past five years.

The stock seems a bit overvalued at recent levels, with a recent forward P/E ratio of 28.2, above the five-year average of 27.5. But that's not a huge premium, and this company is likely to reward shareholders for a long time.

If these companies don't interest you sufficiently, know that there are plenty of other compelling stocks out there, too.

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Bank of America is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. American Express is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Selena Maranjian has positions in American Express, Apple, Berkshire Hathaway, and WM. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Apple, Berkshire Hathaway, and Chevron and is short shares of Apple. The Motley Fool recommends Otis Worldwide and WM. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.