These 3 Stocks Could Soon Be Dividend Kings

Most are familiar with Dividend Aristocrats, S&P 500 companies that have increased dividend payouts for at least 25 consecutive years.

And a step above that is the elite Dividend Kings group, which are companies that have boosted their payouts for a minimum of 50 consecutive years.

It’s undoubtedly a major positive to see companies consistently upping their payouts throughout history, reflecting their shareholder-friendly nature and successful business operations.

Interestingly enough, several companies – Sherwin-Williams SHW, Aflac AFL, and Atmos Energy Corp. ATO – are all gearing up to join the elite club.

In addition to their shareholder-friendly nature, all three sport a favorable Zacks Rank, indicating optimism among analysts. For those interested in reaping a steady and reliable income stream, let’s take a closer look at each.

Aflac

Aflac is an American insurance company and a massive supplier of supplemental insurance within the U.S. Analysts have taken their earnings expectations modestly higher across the board, helping to land the stock into a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

AFL shares currently yield 2.2% annually, just a tick below its Zacks Insurance – Accident & Health industry average. The company’s dividend payout has grown by a solid 12.4% annualized over the last five years.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

In addition, AFL shares aren’t overly expensive given the company’s forecasted growth, with shares trading at a current 12.8X forward earnings multiple (F1). Aflac’s earnings are forecasted to climb 12.2% in its current year.

Sherwin-Williams

Sherwin-Williams, a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), manufactures paints, coatings, and other related products. Analysts raised their expectations across the board in a big way following the company’s latest quarterly release.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Regarding the mentioned quarter, Sherwin-Williams posted a sizable 21% EPS beat and reported revenue 3.7% ahead of expectations, with the market reacting favorably to the print post-earnings.

As we can see below, the company’s revenue has remained on a healthy trend, with the $6.2 billion mark in its latest release reflecting a quarterly record.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Currently, SHW shares yield 0.9% annually, below its Zacks industry average by a fair margin. Still, the company’s 17% five-year annualized dividend growth rate helps to pick up the slack.

Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy and its subsidiaries are engaged in regulated natural gas distribution and storage business. Like the stocks above, analysts have raised their earnings outlook, with the stock currently carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

ATO shares currently pay 2.5% annually, with the company’s payout ratio sitting at 50% of its earnings. And over the last five years, the payout has grown by 9% annualized.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

In addition, the company sports solid growth expectations, with earnings forecasted to climb 8% in its current fiscal year on 22% higher revenues. Looking ahead to FY24, expectations allude to a further 6.7% of bottom line growth paired with a 10% revenue boost.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Bottom Line

Dividend-paying stocks deserve a spot in nearly every portfolio, as the payouts help limit drawbacks in other positions, provide a passive income stream, and provide the ability to achieve maximum returns through dividend reinvestment.

And for those seeking companies with a long track record of boosting payouts, all three stocks above – Sherwin-Williams SHW, Aflac AFL, and Atmos Energy Corp. ATO – precisely fit the criteria.

Besides their shareholder-friendly natures, all three sport a favorable Zacks Rank, indicating optimism among analysts.

4 Oil Stocks with Massive Upsides

Global demand for oil is through the roof... and oil producers are struggling to keep up. So even though oil prices are well off their recent highs, you can expect big profits from the companies that supply the world with "black gold."

Zacks Investment Research has just released an urgent special report to help you bank on this trend.

In Oil Market on Fire, you'll discover 4 unexpected oil and gas stocks positioned for big gains in the coming weeks and months. You don't want to miss these recommendations.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

The Sherwin-Williams Company (SHW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Aflac Incorporated (AFL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.