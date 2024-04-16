These 3 Stocks Could Positively Suprise Investors

Earnings season is always an exciting time for investors, with companies finally revealing what’s transpired behind closed doors.

As usual, the big banks shifted the cycle into a much higher gear, with many other companies scheduled to follow suit.

And concerning looming surprises, NVIDIA NVDA, Coinbase COIN, and Applied Materials AMAT could all bring positivity, with each boasting a positive Earnings ESP Score.

But how do expectations stack up heading into the releases? Let’s take a closer look.

NVIDIA

Data Center results have been the real highlight of NVIDIA’s quarterly releases, which include sales of its AI chips. NVIDIA’s Data Center raked in $18.4 billion (another quarterly record) throughout its latest period, up an astonishing 410% on a year-over-year stack.

The results have regularly blown away our consensus expectations, with the most recent beat totaling a sizable $1.4 billion.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Big growth is expected once again, with the $5.48 Zacks Consensus EPS estimate suggesting 400% year-over-year growth on nearly 240% higher sales. The company’s revenue has seen a notable acceleration, further illustrated in the quarterly chart below.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Coinbase

Coinbase is the largest U.S. cryptocurrency exchange. Thanks to the rebound in crypto prices, analysts have become notably bullish on the company’s earnings outlook, with earnings expectations melting higher across the board.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Like NVDA, big growth is expected from Coinbase, with the $0.89 Zacks Consensus EPS estimate suggesting a nearly 500% climb from the year-ago period. Our consensus revenue estimate stands at $1.2 billion, 55% higher than the same period last year.

In addition, our consensus Transaction Revenue estimate stands at $666 million, nearly doubling last year’s mark of $375 million. The company posted a solid beat on the metric in its latest release, $185 million higher than expected.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Applied Materials

Applied Materials provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. Analysts have become bullish on the company’s outlook across the board, landing it into a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The company has consistently positively surprised as of late, exceeding the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate by an average of 9.4% across its last four releases. Shares have primarily enjoyed post-earnings positivity, as we can see below.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Bottom Line

Earnings season has arrived, with a plethora of companies schedule to unveil quarterly results in the coming days.

And concerning positive surprises, all three companies above – NVIDIA NVDA, Coinbase COIN, and Applied Materials AMAT – could deliver just that.

In addition to a positive Earnings ESP Score, all three sport a favorable Zacks Rank, reflecting optimism among analysts.

