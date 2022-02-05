These 3 Stocks Could 10x Your Money by 2035

For investors looking to create life-changing wealth, often the best way to do so is through a simple buy-and-hold strategy. For example, if you invested $10,000 in Microsoft 10 years ago, you would now have over $97,000 -- almost a 10x return on your money. If you can find high-quality companies and hold them relentlessly -- even through hard times and recessions -- you have the opportunity to build immense wealth for yourself.

You could employ this strategy today, kick-starting a potentially fruitful journey. Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), Doximity (NYSE: DOCS), and fuboTV (NYSE: FUBO) have extremely large addressable markets and rock-solid competitive advantages over their competitors, and I think these companies could flourish for the next 13 years.

Nvidia

As the market leader in high-performance graphics processing units (GPUs), Nvidia's chips are used in nearly everything, including gaming, full-self-driving vehicles, data centers, and even in building out the metaverse. This wide optionality and its leadership in the space have allowed the company to generate third-quarter revenue of $7.1 billion, net income of $2.5 billion, and free cash flow of $1.3 billion.

Chips are in extremely high demand right now, and this demand will only increase over the next decade as more artificial intelligence, data, and other new technologies enter the world. The majority of these systems need hundreds of chips to operate, and Nvidia is leading the pack in the production of these chips, quickly gaining market share. In the fiscal year 2019 (the calendar year 2018), the company brought in $11.7 billion in revenue, but this fiscal year, the company is expecting to bring in $26.7 billion -- representing 128% growth over that period.

This growth, however, comes at a high price. Nvidia shares trade at 69 times earnings and 78 times free cash flow, which are extremely high multiples. Nvidia's market cap is currently over $600 billion, so 10Xing over the next 13 years is not an easy feat. However, considering how dominant the company has been in the past and how Nvidia's chips will likely play a major role in the future, the company has the potential to produce incredible returns over the next decade.

The data center market is expected to be worth $65 billion by 2026 and $54 billion for the gaming GPU market by 2025. Because Nvidia has a dominant market share in both of those industries, I wouldn't be surprised if Nvidia can continue to dominate these industries over the coming years as it becomes a staple of technology.

Doximity

Doximity has become the primary social media and work platform for healthcare professionals, offering them the ability to provide telehealth services, speak with patients as well as other doctors, and learn about the newest drugs and practices in their field. This has made Doximity the all-in-one app healthcare professionals need for their professional lives. As a result, over 80% of physicians and 90% of medical students are on Doximity.

Like Nvidia, Doximity trades at a high multiple of 31 times sales -- even after the company fell 58% off its all-time high. However, this extremely high multiple might be justified. Doximity has a dominant market share in the space, yet the company is growing rapidly and is profitable. In its most recent quarter, the company grew its revenue 76% year over year to $79 million, and 45% of that turned into net income for the quarter.

Doximity has little room for future growth in terms of adding users to its platform, but the expansion in the number of advertisers on the platform -- where Doximity earns its revenue from -- has lots of potential going forward. Drug manufacturers and healthcare companies looking to hire medical professionals advertise on Doximity, and the company estimates that it has a $7.3 billion market opportunity in just growing the number of advertisers on the platform. With a total market worth $18.5 billion, there is plenty of room for the company to flourish over the next decade considering it is expecting just $327 million in full-year revenue.

fuboTV

One of the main reasons consumers still have their cable television is because of the inability to stream live sports or news on popular services like Netflix, but fubo is trying to change that. It is becoming a pure-play service that focuses specifically on streaming live sports of all kinds, and it is seeing rapid adoption because of it. In the third quarter of 2021, the company reported 945,000 subscribers -- representing growth of 108% year over year.

This is small, especially compared to other streaming stocks like Netflix, which has almost 222 million subscribers across the world. Despite this large opportunity, the company is not valued for future success. Fubo trades at just 2.4 times sales -- a rock-bottom multiple, especially for a company growing at triple-digit rates. This is low compared to streaming services like Netflix, which trades at 5.6 times sales despite slower growth.

In a Pew Research poll, 56% of Americans said they have cable television, so the trend of cutting the cord is still in full swing. If fubo can become the primary streaming service that these Americans switch to for their live TV, then fubo has an incredible opportunity to expand their customer count. With less than 1 million users today, fubo is trying to attract roughly 100 million consumers, making its market opportunity immense to say the very least. This huge growth potential could allow fubo to more than 10X if it can successfully penetrate this market, and as one of the only providers focusing on live TV, fubo looks poised to do so, which is why I think it can 10X from here by 2035.

Teresa Kersten, an employee of LinkedIn, a Microsoft subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Jamie Louko owns fuboTV, Inc. The Motley Fool owns and recommends Doximity, Inc., Microsoft, Netflix, Nvidia, and fuboTV, Inc. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

