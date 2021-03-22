These 3 Stocks Are Overlooked Gems

In today's video, I talk about three stocks that I believe are of great value right now. The three stocks are Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM), Spotify (NYSE: SPOT), and Skillz (NYSE: SKLZ), and below, you will find a few reasons why I believe they are overlooked gems at a great price.



These are two reasons why Qualcomm is at a great price.

Qualcomm stock is down over 15% from all-time highs and currently has a P/E ratio of low 20s compared to other mature companies like Amazon, Microsoft, Google and Facebook, which have a P/E ratio of high 20s and low 30s. Qualcomm is in the front of 5G and other handheld devices technology.

These are two reasons why Spotify is at a great price.

Spotify stock is down over 20% from its all-time high and has a P/S ratio in the single digits. Spotify added 10 million paying subscribers during their most recent quarter, bringing total premium subscribers to 155 million users.

These are two reasons why Skillz is at a great price.

Skillz stock is down over 35% from its all-time high, and they recently made a public offering at $24, which has brought the stock down closer to those levels. They have a new partnership with NFL gaming and Play Mechanix, and we can see more partnerships in the future as this company continues to grow.

10 stocks we like better than Spotify Technology

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Spotify Technology wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 24, 2021

John Mackey, CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Teresa Kersten, an employee of LinkedIn, a Microsoft subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Randi Zuckerberg, a former director of market development and spokeswoman for Facebook and sister to its CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Jose Najarro owns shares of Alphabet (C shares), Facebook, Microsoft, Skillz Inc., and Spotify Technology. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Alphabet (A shares), Alphabet (C shares), Amazon, Apple, Facebook, Microsoft, Netflix, Qualcomm, Skillz Inc., and Spotify Technology and recommends the following options: short March 2023 $130 calls on Apple, long January 2022 $1920 calls on Amazon, short January 2022 $1940 calls on Amazon, and long March 2023 $120 calls on Apple. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Jose is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through his link, he will earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.